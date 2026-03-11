ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Attend BSP Founder's Birth Anniversary Event In Uttar Pradesh To Woo Dalits Ahead Of Polls

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is continuing with his focus on Uttar Pradesh, where the former Congress chief has been trying to woo the party’s traditional Dalit support base ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

Rahul will attend an event to honour Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, founder of BSP, in Lucknow on March 13 in an attempt to regain Dalit voters, who shifted away from Congress over the past 30 years. This shift significantly weakened the party, reducing its presence to just 2 out of 403 seats in the 2022 assembly polls and securing only one MP in 2019.

Keeping in mind that Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary falls on March 15, when the BSP led by former four-term Chief Minister Mayawati will hold a show of strength across the state, the Congress managers decided to hold the party event on March 13 and have dubbed it the “social transformation day".

Sources said Rahul is likely to attend the March 13 event to convey his seriousness, as Uttar Pradesh is the home state of the Nehru-Gandhi family. It also sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha and has been ruled by the BJP since 2017.

'We are going to organise a "social transformation conference" to observe the birth anniversary week of respected Kanshi Ramji in Lucknow on March 13. A day before, on March 12, I will attend a ‘Save Constitution’ event in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Congress has been presenting itself as an agent of social change over the past year, during which it has revamped party organisation down to the bloc level. It would be good if the BSP joins the INDIA bloc to fight against the BJP,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

Pande had been dropping hints for the BSP to join hands with the Congress to counter the BJP over the past few months as he got busy conducting the ‘save constitution’ and community-based events across the state.

“It is natural that social programmes are organised to give society a new direction and constructive thought. They aim to strengthen society and promote brotherhood. On such platforms, people from different political ideologies come together to speak in the interest of society,” said Pande.