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'Devbhoomi Turned Into Epicentre of Paper Leaks': Rahul Gandhi Targets Uttarakhand Government

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with students during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 ( IANS )

Dehradun: A day before his interaction with students in Dehradun, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Uttarakhand has turned into an epicentre of paper leaks and asserted that he will not let the future of youth be auctioned off.

Gandhi will address the party’s ‘Chhatro Ki Goonj’ programme in Dehradun, with Congress intensifying preparations for the event amid its campaign against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.

"A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged. The government enacted an anti-cheating law, but the leaks continued, he said.

"The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market. Just imagine: a student prepares for years. The student fills out the form, pays the fees, and travels to a distant exam centre. Yet, the position meant for that student is bought by someone else," Gandhi said.