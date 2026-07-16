'Devbhoomi Turned Into Epicentre of Paper Leaks': Rahul Gandhi Targets Uttarakhand Government
Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Dehradun, focusing on paper leaks, unemployment and education reforms.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Dehradun: A day before his interaction with students in Dehradun, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Uttarakhand has turned into an epicentre of paper leaks and asserted that he will not let the future of youth be auctioned off.
Gandhi will address the party’s ‘Chhatro Ki Goonj’ programme in Dehradun, with Congress intensifying preparations for the event amid its campaign against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.
17 जुलाई को देहरादून आ रहा हूँ। पर उत्तराखंड ही क्यों? क्योंकि देवभूमि को पेपर लीक का epicentre बना दिया गया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2026
UKSSSC परीक्षा में यहाँ एक “सिस्टम” बैठ गया है, जहाँ पटवारी, लेखपाल, या कोई और पद क़ाबिलियत से नहीं, अपराधियों के तय किए रेट से मिलता है।
सरकार ने सख़्त नकल-विरोधी… pic.twitter.com/NJ3mV0NFj4
"A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged. The government enacted an anti-cheating law, but the leaks continued, he said.
"The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market. Just imagine: a student prepares for years. The student fills out the form, pays the fees, and travels to a distant exam centre. Yet, the position meant for that student is bought by someone else," Gandhi said.
This isn't just a leak, it is theft, he asserted. "Theft of that young person's rights, livelihood, and future," he said. "I say to every aspirant, every student, and every young person in Uttarakhand - this is your fight, and I stand with you. July 17, Dehradun. Come, let us turn the 'Voice of Students' (Chhatron Ki Goonj) into a powerful roar," he said.
"We will not let the future be auctioned off. We will not let dreams be leaked off," Gandhi said.
भ्रष्ट, अन्यायी, पक्षपाती, बेईमान - ये चार शब्द मेरे नहीं, ये देश के छात्र आज भारत की शिक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2026
और सच यही है - भारत की शिक्षा व्यवस्था अब एक बेईमान वसूली तंत्र बन चुकी है।
जो व्यवस्था बच्चों के भविष्य को तैयार करने के लिए बनी थी, वो आज उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/soeI7NNAEa
The programme will be held at Bannu School Ground after the party was not granted permission to organise it at the Parade Ground. The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, led by state president Ganesh Godiyal, has been making preparations for the event.
The ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign is a nationwide outreach initiative launched by the Congress to engage with students and young people on issues such as paper leaks, unemployment and the privatisation of education. As part of the campaign, Gandhi has been interacting with students across different cities to highlight concerns over the education and recruitment systems.
मेरे युवा और Gen Z साथियों,— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) July 15, 2026
अपने सपनों के लिए मेहनत करना आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है, आपका साथ देना आपके माता-पिता की। मगर...
... उन सपनों को पूरा करना इस देश के education system की ज़िम्मेदारी है - और यही ज़िम्मेदारी आज का टूटा system निभा नहीं पा रहा।
अब इस system को बदलने के लिए… pic.twitter.com/QEOkX0uiaS
The campaign began in Kota, Rajasthan, and the Dehradun event marks its latest outreach programme. The Uttarakhand Congress claimed that more than 2.54 lakh students had registered on the campaign website till Tuesday afternoon. Party spokesperson Garima Dasauni said arrangements were being made for over 20,000 students at the venue and expressed confidence that participants from across the state would attend the programme.
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