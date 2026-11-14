Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launch Scheme For Gig Workers
Telangana government will provide gig workers with accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The social security and welfare scheme for gig workers in Telangana was launched by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The event was attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Vivek, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Seethakka, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud. Rahul Gandhi stated that the promise made regarding the welfare of gig workers has now been fulfilled.
For the Welfare of Gig Workers
Rahul Gandhi recalled that he had previously met with gig workers and discussed their challenges, noting that the commitment made to them at that time has now been honoured.
He said that until now, there was no reliable data available regarding gig workers like the number of hours they work or the remuneration they receive.
"This new legislation for gig workers will now make it possible to access such comprehensive information; details concerning deliveries, labour, and earnings will be accessible directly via their mobile phones," said Gandhi, also a former Congress chief.
He further promised the establishment of rest centres equipped with Wi-Fi for gig workers to be built in Hyderabad and all other towns across Telangana.
Telangana government will provide gig workers with accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, Gandhi assured that specific measures would be implemented to address their pension, social security, and savings needs.
Congress Stands in Full Support
It was announced that, through a dedicated Gig Workers Board, one per cent of the earnings from every delivery will be deposited directly into the gig workers' bank accounts. Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the Congress party’s vision is to ensure protection for these workers, assuring them of the party's complete support.
Implementation of the Act by Rahul Gandhi
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that this initiative ensures gig workers receive legitimate earnings for their hard work. He explained that the scheme was launched to provide legal protection and formal recognition to gig workers.
Revanth Reddy announced that the Gig Workers' Act is being implemented according to instructions from Rahul Gandhi. He further noted that the scheme is being dedicated to gig workers on the occasion of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.
The Chief Minister promised the establishment of a dedicated board for gig workers and assured that they would be supported through the issuance of official identification cards, emphasising that this legislation will provide them with essential protection.
For the record, the Gig Workers' Act has already been passed by the Telangana Assembly.
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