ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launch Scheme For Gig Workers

Hyderabad: The social security and welfare scheme for gig workers in Telangana was launched by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The event was attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Vivek, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Seethakka, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud. Rahul Gandhi stated that the promise made regarding the welfare of gig workers has now been fulfilled.

For the Welfare of Gig Workers

Rahul Gandhi recalled that he had previously met with gig workers and discussed their challenges, noting that the commitment made to them at that time has now been honoured.

He said that until now, there was no reliable data available regarding gig workers like the number of hours they work or the remuneration they receive.

"This new legislation for gig workers will now make it possible to access such comprehensive information; details concerning deliveries, labour, and earnings will be accessible directly via their mobile phones," said Gandhi, also a former Congress chief.

He further promised the establishment of rest centres equipped with Wi-Fi for gig workers to be built in Hyderabad and all other towns across Telangana.

Telangana government will provide gig workers with accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, Gandhi assured that specific measures would be implemented to address their pension, social security, and savings needs.