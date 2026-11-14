ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP At Bharat Summit, Alleges Electoral Irregularities In 2014 & 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi addresses delegates at the Bharat Summit 2026, where he raised questions over electoral irregularities and corporate influence. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that India's democratic institutions had been weakened over the past decade, claiming that the 2014 and 2024 general elections were marred by irregularities.

Addressing the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, he criticised the ruling establishment and accused it of undermining democratic institutions.

Rahul alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees were spent during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign and claimed that the election marked a setback for India's democratic system.

He said there was no place for fascists in politics, alleging that they were responsible for damaging institutions. He also stressed that politics should not be reduced to loud speeches or aggressive criticism.

Adani's Investments Visible Across Sectors, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul also questioned the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

He pointed out that Adani had risen from around the 600th position on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals to the second position in 12 years. The Congress leader questioned how the businessman's wealth and business interests had expanded so significantly during this period.

He alleged that Adani's investments were now visible across almost every sector and claimed that ports, airports and infrastructure projects had been handed over to the industrialist. Rahul further alleged that businesspersons who had benefited from the current system were now playing a role in managing the country's institutions.

Referring to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he questioned the results, pointing to the contrast between the Lok Sabha and Assembly election outcomes in the state.