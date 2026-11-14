Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP At Bharat Summit, Alleges Electoral Irregularities In 2014 & 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
The Opposition leader cited Maharashtra's contrasting election outcomes in 2024 to question how the state's voter numbers changed within three months.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that India's democratic institutions had been weakened over the past decade, claiming that the 2014 and 2024 general elections were marred by irregularities.
Addressing the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, he criticised the ruling establishment and accused it of undermining democratic institutions.
Rahul alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees were spent during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign and claimed that the election marked a setback for India's democratic system.
He said there was no place for fascists in politics, alleging that they were responsible for damaging institutions. He also stressed that politics should not be reduced to loud speeches or aggressive criticism.
Adani's Investments Visible Across Sectors, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul also questioned the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
He pointed out that Adani had risen from around the 600th position on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals to the second position in 12 years. The Congress leader questioned how the businessman's wealth and business interests had expanded so significantly during this period.
He alleged that Adani's investments were now visible across almost every sector and claimed that ports, airports and infrastructure projects had been handed over to the industrialist. Rahul further alleged that businesspersons who had benefited from the current system were now playing a role in managing the country's institutions.
Referring to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he questioned the results, pointing to the contrast between the Lok Sabha and Assembly election outcomes in the state.
"In the Lok Sabha elections held in Maharashtra, the UPA alliance won the majority of seats. Yet, just three months after the Lok Sabha elections concluded, we lost the Assembly elections. There were numerous irregularities in the Maharashtra elections; 7 million (70 lakh) new voters were registered in that state within a span of just three months. The BJP won precisely because of these additional, artificially added votes," he said.
Gandhi alleged that despite weakened institutions, the country still described itself as a democracy. He also noted that the IT sector had grown significantly in cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Rahul alleged that the Union government was not listening to the problems ordinary people faced. Recalling the Congress' padyatra, he said the party had received numerous complaints and grievances from people during the march.
He said the Congress had consistently fought for India's Independence, the Constitution and democracy.
Quoting former US President John F Kennedy, Gandhi said that while some people could be fooled for some time, it was impossible to fool everyone forever. He questioned why people were being misled through falsehoods.
Emphasising the importance of truth and non-violence, Gandhi said these were powerful tools for bringing about change. He argued that progress was not possible in an atmosphere of violence, hatred and conflict.
He added that the Congress would neither seek to defeat its political opponents through hatred nor resort to violence, saying such an approach was not part of the party's nature or mindset.
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