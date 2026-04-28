ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Talks To Tribal Leaders In Campbell Bay Over Great Nicobar Project Concerns

Sri Vijaya Puram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Tuesday met tribal leaders who are raising concerns over the mega infrastructure project in the Great Nicobar region. A section of tribal communities in Campbell Bay in the Nicobar district has been alleging a lack of transparency, environmental risks, and neglect of tribal rights in the project.

The project includes building a transhipment port, an integrated township, a dual-use civil and military airport, and a power plant. On April 26, Rahul Gandhi arrived here in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and had a meeting with the party leaders.

He, along with local Congress leaders, went to Campbell Bay on Tuesday to understand the concerns of the tribal people related to the Great Nicobar projects. Gandhi criticised the alleged corporate influence in the archipelago and stressed that development should prioritise local needs rather than corporate interests.

During his visit, he interacted with members of the Nicobarese tribal community and others in Campbell Bay. The Congress leader also visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of India, and paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, after which the spot was named.

Tribal communities alleged that they are facing considerable hardship due to the proposed Great Nicobar projects and demanded that the central government take their concerns into account.