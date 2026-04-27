ETV Bharat / bharat

'Magician Has Run Out Of Tricks, Gen Z Women Will Lead': Rahul Takes Dig At PM Modi While Interacting With DU Students

LoP Rahul Gandhi interacting with students ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the younger generation can see through the 'magician's' tricks while participating at a conversation with the female students from Delhi University's (DU) Gargi College at the national capital. During this interaction on Sunday, Gandhi delivered a message regarding the strength, participation, and future of the youth, particularly the women. Gandhi said that India's future belongs to Gen Z and it will be led by women. Rahul Gandhi along with DU students (ETV Bharat) Sitting amidst the students on the Delhi University campus, Gandhi opted for an open dialogue rather than a formal meeting. During this session, the students expressed their views without any hesitation. They shared their experiences regarding issues such as education, safety, employment, and equality, and articulated their hopes for the country's future.