'Magician Has Run Out Of Tricks, Gen Z Women Will Lead': Rahul Takes Dig At PM Modi While Interacting With DU Students
Rahul Gandhi interacted with DU's Gargi College students, who spoke on education, safety, employment and equality, articulating their hopes for India's future.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the younger generation can see through the 'magician's' tricks while participating at a conversation with the female students from Delhi University's (DU) Gargi College at the national capital.
During this interaction on Sunday, Gandhi delivered a message regarding the strength, participation, and future of the youth, particularly the women. Gandhi said that India's future belongs to Gen Z and it will be led by women.
Sitting amidst the students on the Delhi University campus, Gandhi opted for an open dialogue rather than a formal meeting. During this session, the students expressed their views without any hesitation. They shared their experiences regarding issues such as education, safety, employment, and equality, and articulated their hopes for the country's future.
Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said, "Gen Z is our future, and the Gen Z women will step forward to lead." He emphasised that it is the responsibility of both the society and the government to open every door for them, ensuring they receive equal opportunities and can move forward without fear.
Really enjoyed meeting the young women from Gargi College and Delhi University.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026
Two things are clear:
1.The magician has run out of tricks. Young India can see right through him.
2.Gen Z is our future - and Gen Z women will lead the way. It is our duty to open every door for… pic.twitter.com/DILa1cpfvO
Taking a dig at the Central Government, Gandhi said, "The magician has run out of new tricks... and the country's youth have now grasped the reality." Through these veiled references, he sought to convey the message that today's youth are aware and fully understand the distinction between appearances and reality.
During the discussion, students too spoke out openly, asserting that today's women do not merely seek equality, rather, they are entitled to active participation in every sphere. The students asserted that until half of the population is granted full opportunities and leadership roles, the nation's progress will remain incomplete.
Later, taking to his X handle, Gandhi said, "Really enjoyed meeting the young women from Gargi College and Delhi University. Two things are clear: 1.The magician has run out of tricks. Young India can see right through him. 2.Gen Z is our future - and Gen Z women will lead the way. It is our duty to open every door for them. The future of our country is in safe hands."
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