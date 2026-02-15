ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shahzada' Spreading Lies, Farmers Fully Protected: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Amid Rahul Gandhi intensifying his attack against the central government over the trade deal with the US, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress leader of spreading "lies" and misleading farmers over trade pacts with the US, UK and the EU.

Shah asserted that the government has "fully safeguarded" the country's agriculture and dairy sectors. He termed as "laughable" the Opposition party's allegations that trade agreements would harm Indian farmers. "I feel like laughing when Congress's Shahzada Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and talks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and now they are spreading lies about trade deals," Shah said.

Shah was addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after launching India's first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Public Distribution System. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had ensured full protection of farmers' interests in every agreement.

"I want to assure the farmers, cattle-rearers and fishermen of this country that in every trade deal signed with the European Union, England and America, Narendra Modi has safeguarded your interests completely. There is no need to worry," he said.

Referring to the Congress's criticism that the agreements would destroy India's dairy sector, Shah said Rahul Gandhi is spreading a lie that PM Modi has finished India's dairy sector by signing these deals.