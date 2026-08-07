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Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protestors, Backs Demands For Reforms In Education And Recruitment System

The protesting representatives put forward their key demands and conditions before Rahul Gandhi. They pointed out that the Congress is part of the state government and, therefore, they had greater expectations from the party. They also asked whether the Congress would withdraw its support if the government failed to accept their demands.

During the call, Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the students' movement and said reforms are needed in the education system and recruitment process. He also said the Congress stands with the legitimate demands of the students.

The protest against the alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike.

Speaking to the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum members over phone, Gandhi assured them that their demands would be taken up through Congress representatives.

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke to representatives of the students protesting against alleged recruitment examination irregularities in Jharkhand and backed their demand for reforms in the education and recruitment systems.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The path of dialogue is open and I am also trying to initiate discussions at my level," assuring the representatives that their demands would be taken in writing through Congress representatives and placed before the appropriate level. He also reiterated the party's support for wider reforms in the education sector in the interest of students.

Jharkhand Congress Metropolitan President Kumar Raja, who had facilitated the call, said Rahul Gandhi has assured the protesting students that the entire Congress party stands with them. He said the party is taking their demands seriously and would make every possible effort to find a solution.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's audio call conversation with protesting students, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo said the Congress leader gave a "half-hearted message" and asked when is he planning to hit the streets of Ranchi (Jharkhand). "Rahul Gandhi sir, you took far too long to arrive. Students here were continuously chanting, Rahul ji when will you come?' But Rahul Gandhi remained completely quiet, as if he had stopped listening to the cries of Jharkhand," he criticised.

"When national-level pressure mounted, he finally reached out, but with a half-hearted message. If he truly wanted a solution, his own coalition government is in power here with four ministers, yet not a single minister came here to meet the students. The youth of Jharkhand were asking, when will Rahul Gandhi hit the streets of Ranchi? But since Page 3 celebrities weren't here to generate news coverage, Rahul Gandhi did not care for this movement," Shahdeo added.

Meanwhile, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch representatives Ravindra Paswan and Piyush Kumar Singh told the media that their demands are clear and that the list of delegates has already been submitted to the government. However, they said no positive response has come from the government as yet.

The representatives said the protest would continue peacefully. However, if talks are not initiated soon, the proposed gherao of the state Assembly on August 10 would be held as scheduled.

On Thursday, the forum also released its list of delegates, signalling that it is ready for discussions. However, no formal invitation had come from the government till late Thursday night.