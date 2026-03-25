ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kozhikode Visit; Kharge, Sachin Pilot To Lead UDF Mega Rally

Rahul Gandhi was forced to cancel his visit to Kozhikode for the UDF's rally on Wednesday following his mother Sonia was hospitalised ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kozhikode for the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) mega election campaign rally on Wednesday after Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised following sudden physical discomfort.

In his absence, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot will address the massive gathering on the Kozhikode beach, party leaders said.

Despite the last-minute change, UDF leaders confirmed that all other scheduled programmes will proceed as planned, including the high-profile roadshow that is expected to draw large crowds. The procession, built around the coalition's flagship 'Indira Guarantee' promises, will begin at 4:30 pm from the airport and conclude at the beach venue by 7:30 pm, followed by the public meeting led by Kharge.

The 'Indira Guarantee' has emerged as a key campaign plank for the UDF since Rahul Gandhi unveiled five major assurances at the conclusion of the 'Puthuyuga Yatra' led by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The promises include free KSRTC bus travel for women, a ₹1,000 monthly allowance for girl college students, raising welfare pensions to ₹3,000, health insurance coverage up to ₹25 lakh per family, interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh for young entrepreneurs, and the creation of a dedicated department for senior citizens.

The rally comes amid a politically charged atmosphere following Rahul Gandhi's earlier sharp criticism of both the Centre and the State governments.

During his previous visit, he alleged a CPM-BJP understanding in Kerala and drew comparisons involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, remarks that triggered friction within the INDIA bloc.