ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Government Doesn't Exist’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Balaghat Child Deaths

Balaghat: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of denying proper healthcare, education and employment to tribals of Balaghat region in the state.

Rahul alleged that several children had died in the district due to illness and malnutrition, in the absence of government support in the region.

Addressing the media after meeting the victim families, the Congress leader said that people had been abandoned in the heart of India. “It seems as if neither the central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government exists for them. There are unresolved issues concerning their land, MGNREGA, the Forest Rights Act, and land rights; yet, no support is being provided. I urge the government to fulfil its responsibilities,” Rahul said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat (ETV Bharat)

The Congress MP slammed the government for ignoring tribal communities despite public claims of development, stating that corruption remains unchecked while essential healthcare and education are neglected.

“On behalf of the Opposition and the Congress Party, I want to send this message: do your job. Provide educational facilities and hospitals here, and ensure these people receive what is rightfully theirs…We have assured them that as soon as our government comes to power, we will assist them,” he said, aiming at the BJP-led state and central governments.