‘Government Doesn't Exist’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Balaghat Child Deaths
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Madhya Pradesh government of failure after visiting families of tribal children who died in Balaghat, reports Vishwas Chaturvedi
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Balaghat: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of denying proper healthcare, education and employment to tribals of Balaghat region in the state.
Rahul alleged that several children had died in the district due to illness and malnutrition, in the absence of government support in the region.
Addressing the media after meeting the victim families, the Congress leader said that people had been abandoned in the heart of India. “It seems as if neither the central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government exists for them. There are unresolved issues concerning their land, MGNREGA, the Forest Rights Act, and land rights; yet, no support is being provided. I urge the government to fulfil its responsibilities,” Rahul said.
The Congress MP slammed the government for ignoring tribal communities despite public claims of development, stating that corruption remains unchecked while essential healthcare and education are neglected.
“On behalf of the Opposition and the Congress Party, I want to send this message: do your job. Provide educational facilities and hospitals here, and ensure these people receive what is rightfully theirs…We have assured them that as soon as our government comes to power, we will assist them,” he said, aiming at the BJP-led state and central governments.
Rahul termed the Balaghat deaths as “a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh” and said he intends to raise this issue in Parliament. “This is a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh. Wherever you go, you see it; it is a total, 100 per cent government failure. I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. I will raise in the Lok Sabha not just their case, but the issue of what is being done to all the tribals across the country,” he remarked.
He also criticised the practice of deducting funds from the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ if a beneficiary receives money from another scheme, asserting that eligible individuals should receive benefits from both programs. He promised that once his party came to power, they would provide assistance and implement the Forest Rights Act.
The Congress leader’s visit comes amid reports of over 30 deaths among tribal children in Balaghat’s tribal-dominated areas. The toll and medical circumstances remain under official review.
Heavy security was deployed as a large crowd gathered to see Rahul. CRPF personnel cordoned off the area 100 metres away, stopping the media and the public from approaching while the Leader of the Opposition spoke with affected families.
Meanwhile, a probe panel, appointed by the Centre, has identified multiple health conditions affecting these children, including measles, malaria, co-infections, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock, rather than attributing the deaths to a single disease or pathogen.
Earlier, on September 13, convener of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Abhijit Dipke, had visited Balaghat and met with the affected families.
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