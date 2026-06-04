Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Edu System After NEET Aspirant's Suicide; Terms It 'Outcome Of Corrupt System Under PM Modi'
The girl's death was not suicide - it is the tragic outcome of a corrupt and broken system under Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: After reports of death of a NEET aspirant by alleged suicide, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying an entire generation of youth is paying the price for the extent to which the PM has "ruined" the education system over the last 12 years.
Gandhi's remarks came after a girl from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after reportedly falling into depression following reports of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.
"The girl aspired to become a doctor and serve her country and society. Her father is a farmer. To support his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took out a loan of Rs three lakh against his Kisan Credit Card. He even took up a job as a cook in Nagpur himself, so that his daughter could attend coaching classes there," Gandhi said in a post on X.
आकांक्षा डॉक्टर बनकर देश और समाज की सेवा करना चाहती थी। आकांक्षा के पिता किसान हैं। बेटी के डॉक्टर बनने के सपने के लिए किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड पर ₹3 लाख का कर्ज़ लिया। और नागपुर में खुद कुक की नौकरी कर ली, ताकि बेटी वहाँ coaching कर सके।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 4, 2026
एक पिता ने जो कर सकता था, सब किया।
फिर NEET… https://t.co/yaIHayXfrG
"A father did everything he could. Then, the NEET paper leaked. The examination was cancelled. Amidst that uncertainty, she left us forever," the Leader of Opposition said.
Her death was not a suicide - it is the consequence of a corrupt and broken system under Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi alleged.
"And Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan? He remains firmly seated in his position even today. The same old committees. The same old transfers. The same old inquiries. No reform; no justice," Gandhi said.
"Mr. Modi, power is not permanent - it comes and goes. But the extent to which you've ruined the education system in 12 years, an entire young generation of India is paying the price for it," the Congress leader said, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.
The NEET (UG) 2026 exam, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 for nearly 23 lakh candidates, was cancelled on May 12 after confirmation that the questions had been leaked, prompting government to hand over investigation to CBI. Union Education Minister Pradhan admitted questions had gone out as "guess papers" and defended the NTA’s accountability while announcing a re-test. The exam will be re-conducted on June 21.
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