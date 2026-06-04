ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Edu System After NEET Aspirant's Suicide; Terms It 'Outcome Of Corrupt System Under PM Modi'

New Delhi: After reports of death of a NEET aspirant by alleged suicide, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying an entire generation of youth is paying the price for the extent to which the PM has "ruined" the education system over the last 12 years.

Gandhi's remarks came after a girl from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after reportedly falling into depression following reports of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

"The girl aspired to become a doctor and serve her country and society. Her father is a farmer. To support his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took out a loan of Rs three lakh against his Kisan Credit Card. He even took up a job as a cook in Nagpur himself, so that his daughter could attend coaching classes there," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"A father did everything he could. Then, the NEET paper leaked. The examination was cancelled. Amidst that uncertainty, she left us forever," the Leader of Opposition said.