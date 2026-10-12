ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Full Disclosure Of EC Files, ECINET And ERONET Access Logs In SIR Dispute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others proceed in a bus towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against SIR of electoral rolls 'March for Democracy', in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and others filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday regarding alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petition was filed in the evening, according to the Supreme Court website. The Opposition leaders filed the petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi.

The petitioners urged the top court to direct the ECI to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections recorded by the Election Commissioners in respect of each of the disputed decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls, together with the relevant ECINET and ERONET access logs.

It also contended that the complete file recording the decision dated 24 June 2025 to commence the SIR in enforcement of the rights under Article 14, 19, and 21 read with Article 324 of the Constitution should be placed on record.

The plea sought a direction to examine whether the disputed decisions relating to the SIR were taken in compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the law declared by this Hon’ble Court in T.N. Seshan v. Union of India (1995), and, upon finding any decision to have been taken without lawful authority, quash and/or set aside such decision.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the competent authorities to take appropriate action against the persons responsible for any breach of the constitutional or statutory provisions governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, including under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, wherever warranted," it contended.

The petitioners also sought a direction to the poll panel, pending adjudication of the present petition and the connected matters, to ensure that every decision of the ECI relating to the SIR is taken and duly minuted in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing Respondent No. 1 (ECI) to ensure that the online Form 6 conforms to the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless and until the said Rules are lawfully amended in accordance with the applicable procedure," it said.

"Constitute an independent committee headed by a retired Judge of this Court and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct, within a fixed time, an independent audit of the deletions and modifications made during the SIR and of access to, and alterations made in, the electoral-roll databases, including ECINET and ERONET; and further direct the said committee to undertake a thorough review of the decisions, policies, procedures, protocols, technical designs and architecture relating to the use and deployment of Electronic Voting Machines, with reference to global best practices and in furtherance of the imperatives of free and fair elections,' it added.