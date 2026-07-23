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We Were Stopped On Way To India Gate, But The Entire Opposition Still With Students: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi during a protest in front of the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced on Thursday evening that several MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance were peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our students are on the streets, and the opposition MPs felt that we should go to India Gate, but they stopped us. We are not able to go forward. My main message to students is that we are with you. The entire Opposition is with you. We want to go to Tees Marg for a symbolic protest."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in New Delhi (ANI)

Earlier, the leaders had arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence at Sunehri Bagh Road amid a deadlock over the NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.