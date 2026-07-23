We Were Stopped On Way To India Gate, But The Entire Opposition Still With Students: Rahul Gandhi
The Leader of Opposition said that MPs and leaders of INDIA alliance are headed to Gandhi Smriti in Tees January Marg.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced on Thursday evening that several MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance were peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg in New Delhi.
Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our students are on the streets, and the opposition MPs felt that we should go to India Gate, but they stopped us. We are not able to go forward. My main message to students is that we are with you. The entire Opposition is with you. We want to go to Tees Marg for a symbolic protest."
Earlier, the leaders had arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence at Sunehri Bagh Road amid a deadlock over the NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.
"We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability (sic)," he said in a post on X.
"India’s students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he added.
According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Renuka Chowdhury, Pramod Tiwari, along with NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule and RJD MP Misa Bharati arrived at Gandhi's residence.
Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and party leader Mahua Moitra, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also arrived to attend the opposition leaders' meeting. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lashed out at the Centre amid heavy police presence in the national capital following the Cockroach Janata Party protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Venugopal said, "Emergency declared all over Delhi. They are making it like a war-like situation."