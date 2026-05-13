ETV Bharat / bharat

'Biased Exercise': Rahul Gandhi Records Dissent Over CBI Director's Selection

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his reservations on the process of selection of the next CBI director during a meeting of the high-powered panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he does not want to be a part of a "biased exercise".

In his two-page dissent note, he alleged that the government has reduced the selection process to a mere formality and the leader of the opposition (LoP) cannot be a rubber stamp.

"By denying the Selection Committee crucial information, the government has reduced it to a mere formality. The leader of the opposition is not a rubber stamp.

"I cannot abdicate my constitutional duty by participating in this biased exercise. I, therefore, dissent in the strongest terms," Gandhi said in his dissent note submitted to the prime minister during the meeting.

The PM-led panel which met at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the prime minister, has Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Gandhi as members.

Gandhi also accused the government of misusing the premier investigative agency to target opposition leaders, journalists and critics.

"I write to you in your capacity as Chairperson of the Committee constituted to recommend the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to record my dissent with its proceedings. Your government has repeatedly misused the CBI, intended to be India's premier investigative agency, to target political opponents, journalists and critics.