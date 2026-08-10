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Use Of Force Against Students Protesting In Jharkhand Wrong: Rahul

Rahul's remarks came after police used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they attempted to reach the state assembly

RAHUL GANDHI ON JHARKHAND PROTEST
Protesters climb on the police barricade during students' march towards Jharkhand Assembly to protest against the government over alleged JPSC and JSSC-CGL examination paper leak, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST

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Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

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New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress, which is nationally led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

In a post on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

Later, while speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, Rahul, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, maintained that his his party would condemn any kind of violence against students at any place in the country.

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.

Also Read

  1. Jharkhand Protest: Ex-JPSC Chairman Arrested Over 'Exam Irregularities'; Scores Of Protesters Detained During Assembly March
  2. Jharkhand Govt Agrees To Cancel All Three Exams, To Order ED Probe Into Financial Irregularities
Last Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND STUDENT PROTEST
JPSC JSSC EXAM
JSS CGL PAPER LEAK
JHARKHAND PROTEST LATHI CHARGE
RAHUL GANDHI ON JHARKHAND PROTEST

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