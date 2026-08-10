ETV Bharat / bharat

Use Of Force Against Students Protesting In Jharkhand Wrong: Rahul

Protesters climb on the police barricade during students' march towards Jharkhand Assembly to protest against the government over alleged JPSC and JSSC-CGL examination paper leak, in Ranchi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately. The Congress, which is nationally led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.