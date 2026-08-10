Use Of Force Against Students Protesting In Jharkhand Wrong: Rahul
Rahul's remarks came after police used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they attempted to reach the state assembly
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.
The Congress, which is nationally led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.
झारखंड में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ बल का इस्तेमाल ग़लत है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
छात्रों को शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का अधिकार है और बातचीत से ही समाधान निकल सकता है।
झारखंड सरकार को इन छात्रों की बात सुननी चाहिए और हर समस्या का तुरंत समाधान करना चाहिए।
The use of force against students…
Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.
In a post on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.
"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.
Later, while speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, Rahul, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, maintained that his his party would condemn any kind of violence against students at any place in the country.
Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.
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