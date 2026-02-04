ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi-Ravneet Bittu Spar Outside Parliament, Exchange "Traitor" Vs "Desh Ke Dushman" Jibes

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday engaged in an exchange of words with former party colleague and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, with the Congress leader calling Bittu a "traitor."

Rahul Gandhi referred to the minister as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Bittu had quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2024. As soon as Rahul was about to speak, Bittu passed by and remarked, "They (suspended Congress MPs are sitting here as if they have won a war".

Gandhi hit back, "The thing is, here is a traitor walking right by. Take a look at the face. How he looks." Gandhi then extended his hand towards Bittu for a handshake and said, "Hello brother, my traitor friend". "Don't worry, you will come back (to the Congress)", Gandhi added, addressing the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing.