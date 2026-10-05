Rahul Gandhi Questions Delhi Police Over Alleged Mistreatment Of Women Protesters, Journalists
Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that women protesters and female journalists had faced mistreatment by the Delhi Police during recent incidents in the national capital and demanded accountability from the authorities.
In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour. “What's happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions,” Rahul Gandhi said.
दिल्ली में इस वक़्त जो हो रहा है, उसका एक ही पैटर्न है - जो औरत सवाल पूछे, उसे चुप कराओ। जंतर-मंतर पर सैकड़ों लोग हिरासत में लिए गए। महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों ने आरोप लगाया कि पुरुष पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके साथ बदसलूकी की। महिला पत्रकारों के कैमरे छीने गए, उन्हें घसीटा गया। एक पत्रकार की शिकायत पर FIR तक दर्ज नहीं हुई। कुछ हफ्तों पहले शाहीन और नफ़ीसा ने साकेत थाने के अंदर अपने साथ हुई हिंसा और बदसलूकी की आपबीती सुनाई है। सोचिए, थाने के अंदर - वो जगह जहां महिलाएं शिकायत लेकर जाती हैं। जिन पर महिलाओं की रक्षा की ज़िम्मेदारी है, वही आज उनके लिए ख़तरा बन रहे हैं। और दिल्ली पुलिस किसके अधीन है - यह पूरा देश जानता है। साकेत थाने का पूरा CCTV फुटेज सार्वजनिक किया जाए। दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर तुरंत कार्रवाई हो। शाहीन, नफ़ीसा और जिनके साथ भी दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिंसा और बदतमीज़ी की है उनको न्याय मिले। अमित शाह जी - आप और आपकी पुलिस महिलाओं से डरती क्यों है?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2026
He further alleged that cameras were snatched from female journalists and that some journalists were dragged during the incident. He also claimed that no FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist. The Congress leader linked the allegations to an earlier incident involving two women, Shaheen and Nafisa, who he said had spoken about alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.
“A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it—inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints,” he said. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the conduct of police personnel in the incidents raised questions about the treatment of women who approach law enforcement authorities.
“Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women are now the ones posing a threat to them,” he said. He also questioned the administrative control over the Delhi Police, saying, “And everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to.”
Rahul Gandhi demanded that the complete CCTV footage from the Saket police station be made public and called for immediate action against police personnel found responsible for any wrongdoing.
“The entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station should be made public. Immediate action must be taken against the guilty police officers,” he said.
He also sought justice for Shaheen, Nafisa and others who, according to his post, had faced alleged violence or rude treatment by Delhi Police.
“Shaheen, Nafisa, and all those who have faced violence and rudeness from the Delhi Police must get justice,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he concluded by asking, “Mr Amit Shah—why are you and your police so afraid of women?” The allegations made by Rahul Gandhi come amid political criticism over the handling of protests and the conduct of police personnel in the national capital. The claims regarding detention, alleged misbehaviour and non-registration of complaints would require confirmation from Delhi Police and other official records.
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