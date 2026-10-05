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Rahul Gandhi Questions Delhi Police Over Alleged Mistreatment Of Women Protesters, Journalists

Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour.

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that women protesters and female journalists had faced mistreatment by the Delhi Police during recent incidents in the national capital and demanded accountability from the authorities.

In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour. “What's happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He further alleged that cameras were snatched from female journalists and that some journalists were dragged during the incident. He also claimed that no FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist. The Congress leader linked the allegations to an earlier incident involving two women, Shaheen and Nafisa, who he said had spoken about alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.

“A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it—inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints,” he said. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the conduct of police personnel in the incidents raised questions about the treatment of women who approach law enforcement authorities.

“Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women are now the ones posing a threat to them,” he said. He also questioned the administrative control over the Delhi Police, saying, “And everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to.”

Rahul Gandhi demanded that the complete CCTV footage from the Saket police station be made public and called for immediate action against police personnel found responsible for any wrongdoing.

“The entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station should be made public. Immediate action must be taken against the guilty police officers,” he said.

He also sought justice for Shaheen, Nafisa and others who, according to his post, had faced alleged violence or rude treatment by Delhi Police.
“Shaheen, Nafisa, and all those who have faced violence and rudeness from the Delhi Police must get justice,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he concluded by asking, “Mr Amit Shah—why are you and your police so afraid of women?” The allegations made by Rahul Gandhi come amid political criticism over the handling of protests and the conduct of police personnel in the national capital. The claims regarding detention, alleged misbehaviour and non-registration of complaints would require confirmation from Delhi Police and other official records.

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TAGGED:

DELHI POLICE
JANTAR MANTAR
DELHI FEMALE JOURNALISTS
WOMEN PROTESTERS IN DELHI
RAHUL GANDHI

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