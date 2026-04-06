ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Promises 'Full Statehood' For Puducherry, Accuses BJP Of Remote Control From Delhi

Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli also promised to hold the local body elections within six months if the Congress comes to power after the polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Lawspet, Gandhi said that the government in Puducherry had been imposed remotely by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, not by the UT’s own people, and its regional leaders have been sidelined.

Puducherry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised “full statehood” to Puducherry if his party comes to power in the Union Territory (UT) following the upcoming assembly polls.

Gandhi also made a slew of promises for Puducherry, including providing Rs 2,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youths and creating 30,000 new jobs in the public and private sectors. He also promised free bus services for the women of the UT.

“We are going to relax the entry into govt jobs till the age of 40. Every single family in Puducherry will have healthcare insurance of Rs 20 lakh available to them,” he said.

Former Congress president also alleged that the industrial and textile sectors of Puducherry faced a decline as hundreds of factories have been shut. He also flagged a fake drug manufacturing racket being run in Puducherry with no action by the authorities.

“Everybody knows that there is 30 per cent commission taken on all contracts. The government has become a collection agent. Commission is being taken for smart cities, roads, drains and schools. And what do the people of Puducherry do? They are forced to pay at every toll gate... Government is not only stealing from people but also from God; temple land has been grabbed,” he said.

Elections to the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting will be conducted on May 4.