ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Over Breakfast

In this image received on Sept. 13, 2026, From left, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pose for photographs during a breakfast meeting, in New Delhi. ( AICC via PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a breakfast meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the national capital on Sunday.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on X, the Congress party wrote, "LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi ji, met H.E. Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, for a breakfast meeting in New Delhi." Anwar Ibrahim is on an official visit to India to attend the two-day BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.

During his visit, he attended the BRICS Summit's session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' in New Delhi on Saturday. He joined leaders of other BRICS member countries in a tree plantation drive in New Delhi. Anwar Ibrahim attended the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening.

Anwar Ibrahim also held bilateral talks with PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. During the meeting, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.