Rahul, Priyanka To Speak During Key Debates In Lok Sabha On Dec 8, 9

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will target the NDA over the next two days in parliament.

According to party insiders, Rahul will speak during a debate on the electoral reforms which will include the controversial Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the voter lists across states on Dec 9 while Priyanka will take part in the debate on Dec 8 to mark 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram' which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides Priyanka, Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi and Bimal Akoijam are likely to speak during the Vande Mataram debate while Praniti Shinde and Imran Masood will speak on the SIR issue.

The SIR issue has become a focal point of Rahul’s politics as he has dubbed the exercise as vote theft through backdoors being done by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP. Over the past weeks, the LoP presented data of alleged vote theft in Karnataka and Haryana but it was rejected by the EC.

“The SIR is a big manipulation of the voter list. The minorities and Dalit votes are being systematically removed from the list as their enumeration forms are being kept in the list of doubtful entries. In contrast, the authorities are working overtime to add names of their choice through the BLOs. The party workers of the opposition have no role in this. They won the Bihar elections through SIR and are now trying it out in other states. We are working to expose vote theft but one day people will protest against the exercise across the country,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood told ETV Bharat.

The Congress is scheduled to organize a mega rally in Delhi against SIR on Dec 14.

“The SIR is a very important issue for us. All the party MPs will be present in the house to support the LoP,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Shreyas Patel told ETV Bharat.