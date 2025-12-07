Rahul, Priyanka To Speak During Key Debates In Lok Sabha On Dec 8, 9
Rahul will lead the electoral reforms debate while Priyanka is scheduled to speak during the debate on 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram'.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will target the NDA over the next two days in parliament.
According to party insiders, Rahul will speak during a debate on the electoral reforms which will include the controversial Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the voter lists across states on Dec 9 while Priyanka will take part in the debate on Dec 8 to mark 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram' which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Besides Priyanka, Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi and Bimal Akoijam are likely to speak during the Vande Mataram debate while Praniti Shinde and Imran Masood will speak on the SIR issue.
The SIR issue has become a focal point of Rahul’s politics as he has dubbed the exercise as vote theft through backdoors being done by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP. Over the past weeks, the LoP presented data of alleged vote theft in Karnataka and Haryana but it was rejected by the EC.
“The SIR is a big manipulation of the voter list. The minorities and Dalit votes are being systematically removed from the list as their enumeration forms are being kept in the list of doubtful entries. In contrast, the authorities are working overtime to add names of their choice through the BLOs. The party workers of the opposition have no role in this. They won the Bihar elections through SIR and are now trying it out in other states. We are working to expose vote theft but one day people will protest against the exercise across the country,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood told ETV Bharat.
The Congress is scheduled to organize a mega rally in Delhi against SIR on Dec 14.
“The SIR is a very important issue for us. All the party MPs will be present in the house to support the LoP,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Shreyas Patel told ETV Bharat.
As far as 150 years of Vande Mataram is concerned, the grand old party speakers are likely to question the BJP celebrating the event while alleging that the saffron party had nothing to do with the song during the freedom movement.
The national song became a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress recently after PM Modi recited the full version at an event and charged that in 1937 the grand old party had adopted a version in which a few stanzas that referred to Goddess Durga were deleted.
Congress leader Imran Masood said that while it is true that the song worshipped Goddess Durga and Muslims cannot worship anyone other than Allah, he maintained that it should not be made a political issue.
“The BJP and ideological mentor RSS had nothing to do with the song during the freedom movement. They never recited the same but it was sung regularly by Congress workers who gave their lives for the country. After freedom, the RSS did not hoist the national flag for decades but today they lecture us on nationalism. Blaming Nehru for everything is not good,” said Masood.
According to Masood, no one had a right to preach patriotism to the Congress which played a crucial role behind the country’s independence and in the decades of national building in the decades after that.
“The BJP projects as if it is the only nationalist in the country,” said Masood.
“The debate on the Vande Mataram issue is going to be an important one. We will hear out the treasury benches on what they have to say in the house and respond accordingly,” said Congress leader Shreyas Patel.
