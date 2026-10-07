ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Booked For Entering Akashvani Bhawan Without Permission

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and their supporters, for allegedly entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during the opposition's protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Priyanka climbed over a gate at the New Police Line, Kingsway Camp, where Rahul and other opposition leaders were being held. Congress workers and others also entered the premises there.

The duo, along with at least 200 Congress leaders and workers, were detained after their over-eight-hour sit-in inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises late Tuesday. They were eventually released by the Delhi Police a little after 10 pm.

Police officials said the FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that the Gandhis, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the premises without permission.

The leaders were taken to the Kingsway Camp police lines after being forcibly removed from the Akashwani Bhawan premises, where they held the sit-in protest after not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's (EC) office.

Gandhi led the Congress attack against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate removal over "vote chori" (vote theft) charges. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were later seen leaving the New Police Line, Kingsway Camp.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc parties had planned to march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission on Tuesday. No application seeking permission for the march was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, and no permission was granted, police had said.

The Election Commission also claimed that no political party had sought an appointment with it through its authorised representatives until 4 pm on Tuesday.

The panel said it was informed by Delhi Police that a delegation of 240 MPs, led by Rahul, wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum. The Commission said the request did not follow the established procedure for meetings with political parties.

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