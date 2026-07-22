ETV Bharat / bharat

152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Zero Conviction; Rahul Says Centre Destroyed India's Education System

“More than 1.32 lakh crore rupees are spent by families of students for NEET preparation. This is nearly equal to the annual budget spent for education by the government. These families come from marginal backgrounds,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, he said that out of the 152 paper leaks over the past decade, not a single person was convicted. The Congress leader added that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan literally destroyed India’s biggest asset.

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the centre has destroyed the education system in India.

Rahul further said that more than 7.5 crore students and their families are affected by the paper leaks. Referring to the government response, he said they don’t care if there is a re-exam or not.

“This is a deep problem. Our education system, which was once known to be the best, is now a rigged system,” he added. On the students' protests, he said there is a legitimate problem with the system.

The Opposition leader added that if the students in the country are on the streets, then we believe we should also be on the streets. “We are 100 per cent in agreement with what the students are doing. The first demand: Dharmendra Pradhan, who is known to be "corrupt", should be removed,” he added.

“We support every student. We are going to ensure you and your future are protected. Students are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan; everyone who assaulted students must be held accountable, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to students, he said, adding that the opposition stands in complete solidarity with the students.