Rahul Gandhi Presents Priyadarshini Literary Award To M Leelavathy In Kochi

Kochi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday presented the 'Priyadarshini Literary Award' to veteran writer, educationist and literary critic M Leelavathy (98) here. She has won several awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for her literary works. Born in Guruvayur, she currently lives in Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district.

Rahul said Leelavathy is an icon not only for Kerala but for the entire country. “It is really inspiring that she wakes up at 3 am, writes and reads at this age,” he said. He also said that he was impressed by her comments on the “culture of silence”, adding that he understood the culture of silence as a culture of cowardice.

“All over the country, we see people who think something and believe something, but have no courage to say it. Great nations are not made on silence. They are made on expressing their opinion,” he said. He said the culture of silence is based on greed.