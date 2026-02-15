ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Poses 5 Questions To PM Modi In Intensified Attack On Centre Over US Trade Deal

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ( Screengrab: X@RahulGandhi )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday upped the ante against the government over the India-US interim trade deal as he posed a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers. In an X post, the Congress leader asked Prime Minister Modi about the meaning of importing Distillers Dried Grains (DDG) crops from the US and whether Indian cattle would be fed distillers' grain made from Genetically Modified (GM) American corn, and make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry. "We are witnessing a betrayal of India's farmers in the name of a US trade deal. I want to ask the Prime Minister a few simple questions: What exactly does importing DDG mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk production dependent on the American agricultural industry?" Gandhi said. He further asked if imports of US GM soybean oil are allowed, what would be its impact on Indian soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? He also asked the meaning of the term "additional products", stating that whether it is a signal that, over time, there will be pressure on India to open up pulses and other crop markets to US imports. "If we allow the import of GM soybean oil, what will happen to our soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country? How will they survive yet another price shock? When you say "additional products", what exactly is included? Is this a signal that over time there will be pressure to open up pulses and other crops to American imports?" he said. Gandhi also questioned whether India would face any pressure to soften its stance on GM crops, adding that Indian farmers deserve clear answers to these questions.