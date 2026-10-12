Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi: '200 Officers In Your Govt In Touch, Passing On Information To Us'
Ahead of INDIA Bloc's proposed march to Supreme Court, the Leader of Opposition accused the Modi government of shielding the Chief Election Commissioner.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is in the crosshairs of the Opposition over vote theft charges.
Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) claimed that 200 officers from the government are in touch with the Opposition and sharing information with them. "I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your government, including those in the ED, CBI, Foreign Ministry, are in touch with us; they are passing on information to us," Gandhi said.
#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that 200 officials of your government are in touch with us and informing us, including those in the ED, CBI, Foreign Ministry..." pic.twitter.com/sneicBxHPN— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Coming down heavily on the poll body chief, Gandhi said, "We are only asking why Gyanesh Kumar is not resigning. Till the Constitution is upheld, till Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will not stop."
The Congress leader further asking Kumar to resign and suggested him to become an approver. "You have made a mistake. We know you are not the mind behind the mistake you did. We might even think of forgiving you. We understand you are under pressure. So, resign and turn approver," he said.
On the heavy security deployment ahead of the Opposition's march, he stated that the NDA government has put Delhi under siege only to protect Gyanesh Kumar. "Why are 30,000 security personnel on the roads? Why the capital of India is in jail?" Gandhi asked, adding, "RSS and BJP goons are allowed to move freely and beat up youths in the national capital."
"However, our strategy is different. We want that 20,000 to 30,000 policemen should be on the roads. We want to show the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Gyanesh Kumar," he said.
Gandhi further said that by protecting the CEC, the government is making a "huge mistake".
"It is the public versus Modi, Shah and Gyanesh. All the Opposition parties are on one side, and the people who hijacked India -- Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Gyanesh Kumar are on the other side," the Congress leader said.