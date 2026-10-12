ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi: '200 Officers In Your Govt In Touch, Passing On Information To Us'

Rahul Gandhi questions heavy security deployment in Delhi ahead of the Opposition's SC march. ( PTI | File )

New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is in the crosshairs of the Opposition over vote theft charges.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) claimed that 200 officers from the government are in touch with the Opposition and sharing information with them. "I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your government, including those in the ED, CBI, Foreign Ministry, are in touch with us; they are passing on information to us," Gandhi said.

Coming down heavily on the poll body chief, Gandhi said, "We are only asking why Gyanesh Kumar is not resigning. Till the Constitution is upheld, till Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will not stop." The Congress leader further asking Kumar to resign and suggested him to become an approver. "You have made a mistake. We know you are not the mind behind the mistake you did. We might even think of forgiving you. We understand you are under pressure. So, resign and turn approver," he said.