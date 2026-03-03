Does PM Modi Support Head Of State's Assassination As Way To Define World Order: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi's remarks come days after Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, had been assassinated in strikes carried out by the US and Israel.
New Delhi: Amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak up and answer as to whether he supports the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order.
Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said the unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned.
"Silence now diminishes India's standing in the world," he wrote in a post on X. His remarks come days after Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been assassinated in targeted strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.
Gandhi said escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran are pushing a fragile region toward wider conflict. Crores of people, including nearly a crore Indians, face uncertainty, he said.
"While security concerns are real, attacks that violate sovereignty will only worsen the crisis. The unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned. Violence begets violence -- dialogue and restraint remain the only path to peace," the former Congress chief said.
"India must be morally clear. We should have the courage to speak plainly in defence of international law and human lives. Our foreign policy is rooted in sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes -- and it must remain consistent," added Gandhi.
He said PM Modi must speak up. Does he support the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order, Gandhi asked.
The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.
Earlier in the day, in a scathing criticism of the Narendra Modi government, Sonia Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, said its silence on the targeted assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not neutral but an abdication, and raises serious doubts about the direction and credibility of India's foreign policy.
Sonia, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, also demanded that when Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, the government's "disturbing silence" over the breakdown of international order must be debated openly and without evasion.
In her article published in a national daily, Sonia Gandhi said there is an urgent need for "us to rediscover" the moral strength and articulate it with clarity and commitment.
