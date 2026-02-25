ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul On Compromised Mission, Has Links With Pro-Pak Elements: Nitin Nabin

Patna: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undertaking foreign visits without informing security agencies in India, and having close links with “anti-India and pro-Pakistan” elements.

Nabin charged Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, with being on a “compromised mission” that began with his great-grandfather and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and “continued through generations”.

The BJP president’s comments come amid a row over the Indian Youth Congress activists staging a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Delhi last week, with the slogan “PM is compromised”, an allusion to the proposed trade deal with the US allegedly under pressure from the Donald Trump administration.

“Today, I wish to expose the compromised mission of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has traded national interests for personal gains. I wish to expose Rahul Gandhi, who is trutting about like a babbar sher (lion),” the 45-year-old Bihar MLA, who was made the BJP president a month ago, told reporters.

Nabin raked up Nehru’s alleged reference to the country’s burgeoning population as a “liability” and the defeat in the 1962 war with China, and charged Indira Gandhi with “giving up Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after defeating Pakistan in 1971” as examples of the “compromised mission”.