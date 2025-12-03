ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Okays Congress' Massive Voter Outreach In Assam From Dec 5

New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has given his nod to a plan proposed by the Assam unit if the party under which all the senior state leaders will participate in a massive voter outreach drive from December 5.

The drive will be launched from Dibrugarh and cover all the Assembly seats in the poll-bound north-eastern state. During the drive, the Congress will obtain feedback from voters on its proposed manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections and also flag the shortcomings of the state government.

According to Congress insiders, the voter outreach drive in Assam is on the lines of a similar drive conducted in Chhattisgarh earlier which led to a party win the 2018 Assembly elections. Senior Chhattisgarh leader TS Singh Dev, who had travelled across the tribal state to collect inputs for the party manifesto, will be involved in the Assam voter outreach drive, the insiders said.

Rahul took out time to review the strategy for Assam with senior state leaders on December 2 amid the ongoing winter session of Parliament. “The party will launch its outreach drive from December 5. We have formed five teams which will travel across the state to obtain feedback on the people’s expectations from the party manifesto. All the senior state leaders will take part in the drive,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

During the drive, the state leaders will flag the failures of the state government before the voters with a particular focus on corruption and the mysterious death of popular singer Zubin Garg, which has become an emotiional issue for the residents.

According to party insiders, Assam has seen months of protests by employees across health, education, panchayat and other major departments who are asking for their dues but have allegedly faced warnings, salary cuts and intimidation. Government employees are the backbone of state administration and their legitimate concerns deserve dialogue, respect and urgent action, not hostility, the insiders said.