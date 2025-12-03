Rahul Gandhi Okays Congress' Massive Voter Outreach In Assam From Dec 5
The party will seek feedback from voters on its proposed manifesto for the 2026 Assembly polls during the drive slated to start from Dibrugarh.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has given his nod to a plan proposed by the Assam unit if the party under which all the senior state leaders will participate in a massive voter outreach drive from December 5.
The drive will be launched from Dibrugarh and cover all the Assembly seats in the poll-bound north-eastern state. During the drive, the Congress will obtain feedback from voters on its proposed manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections and also flag the shortcomings of the state government.
According to Congress insiders, the voter outreach drive in Assam is on the lines of a similar drive conducted in Chhattisgarh earlier which led to a party win the 2018 Assembly elections. Senior Chhattisgarh leader TS Singh Dev, who had travelled across the tribal state to collect inputs for the party manifesto, will be involved in the Assam voter outreach drive, the insiders said.
Rahul took out time to review the strategy for Assam with senior state leaders on December 2 amid the ongoing winter session of Parliament. “The party will launch its outreach drive from December 5. We have formed five teams which will travel across the state to obtain feedback on the people’s expectations from the party manifesto. All the senior state leaders will take part in the drive,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.
During the drive, the state leaders will flag the failures of the state government before the voters with a particular focus on corruption and the mysterious death of popular singer Zubin Garg, which has become an emotiional issue for the residents.
According to party insiders, Assam has seen months of protests by employees across health, education, panchayat and other major departments who are asking for their dues but have allegedly faced warnings, salary cuts and intimidation. Government employees are the backbone of state administration and their legitimate concerns deserve dialogue, respect and urgent action, not hostility, the insiders said.
The voter connect drive comes amidst the controversial special revision of Assam voter list which has stoked fears in the grand old party that the ruling BJP plans to include outsiders in the state electoral rolls.
During Assam SR, no documents will be sought from the voters in the north-eastern state unlike the SIR going on in nine states and three UTs where the voters are required to fill up enumeration forms and submit supporting documents to remain in the electoral roll. In Assam, the BLOs will go door to door to verify the names in the voter list and will remove the names of those who are dead, have migrated or have multiple entries.
The SIR has been dubbed as NRC through the backdoor by the regional parties, many of whom have also approached the Supreme Court to halt the exercise. “The concern over inclusion of outsiders in the voter list is there. We are keeping a watch on the developments. The SR is different from SIR. They opted for SR as they wanted to avoid the NRC which left out lakhs of Hindus in the state earlier,” said Singh.
“We want an immediate rollout of machine-readable electoral rolls for all upcoming elections besides complete digitization and centrally managed, software-based preparation of voter lists to eliminate manual vulnerabilities. We also want public disclosure of any technical or administrative limitations that are preventing the adoption of modern, secure voter roll formats, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi told ETV Bharat.
He said, "Finally, a strict and transparent audit trail for every addition, deletion, or modification made after the draft rolls are published should be done. Protecting the integrity of the vote is the first duty of any constitutional authority.”
Gogoi, who was given the state unit charge earlier this year, is preparing the Assam team to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling since 2016. The task is uphill for the state unit which could win only 29 out of total 126 assembly seats in 2021 elections as compared to 60 of the saffron party. In the 2024 national elections too, the Congress could win only three of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam against nine of BJP.
