ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order On CBI, ED Probe Into 'Disproportionate Assets'

New Delhi: Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order that directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine allegations by a BJP worker claiming he holds assets disproportionate to his income.

Earlier this year in May, the high court had asked the CBI and the ED to verify the complaint of disproportionate assets made against Rahul Gandhi by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir. The high court further clarified that the probe agencies could take appropriate steps permissible under the law.

"After hearing learned counsel for the parties and perusing the material available on record, we find it appropriate that all the aforesaid parties (including newly impleaded opposite parties) may file response within a period of eight weeks. By filing response in the shape of counter the progress in respect of complaint submitted by the petitioner to the aforesaid agencies may be apprised to the Court," the high court had said.

"It is expected that if the complaint of the petitioner has been received, the allegations of the complaints may be verified as per law. It is needless to say that the CBI or ED may take appropriate steps which are permissible under the law," the high court observed.