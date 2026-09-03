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Regime That Suppresses Youth's Voice Has To Answer To People: Rahul To BJP On Police Action In Bihar

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP should remember that any regime that suppresses the voice of youngsters eventually has to answer to the people, and claimed that day is not far off.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said this after meeting students and youngsters from Bihar who endured "horrific police brutality" for raising their voices against alleged irregularities in the examination system.

"Police lathis as well as gunfire from AK-47 and pistols left many students injured. A young man aspiring to serve the country in the Army had his leg battered by an AK-47 bullet -- and with it, his life-long dream was also shattered," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

These young people were merely demanding fair opportunities, a transparent examination system and their rights, he added. What was the need to use lathis and bullets in response to such demands, the Congress leader asked.