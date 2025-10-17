ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Mob Lynching Victim In Raebareli, Assures Them Of Justice

Fatehpur: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met the family members of Hariom Valmiki, who was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, the Congress MP's home constituency, a fortnight ago.

Around 10 AM, Gandhi reached Hariom's ancestral village Turab Ali Ka Purva, where he met his parents, brother and sister.

The senior leader consoled the family members and assured them of justice. Speaking to reporters, he said the family told him the government, through the district administration, had threatened them not to meet him and had forced them to record a video.

Gandhi said the family bravely shared these "troubling details" with him during their interaction. He added, "It doesn't matter whether the family meets me or not; what matters is that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the crime."

Taking to X, Gandhi said the brutal murder of Hariom Valmiki has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. "There was a question in the eyes of his family, filled with pain - Is being a Dalit in this country still a deadly crime? In Uttar Pradesh, the administration is busy intimidating the victim's family. They even tried to stop the family from meeting me. This is the same failure of the system - which every time becomes a shield for the culprits and puts the victim in the dock," he said.

He further assured that he will continue to fight for every voice that refuses to bow before injustice. "Justice cannot be kept under house arrest. The BJP government should end the pressure on the victim's family and ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty. I stand firmly with Hariom Valmiki's family and every exploited, deprived, and weak citizen of the country. This fight is not just for Hariom - it is for every voice that refuses to bow before injustice," he added.