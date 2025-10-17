Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Mob Lynching Victim In Raebareli, Assures Them Of Justice
On October 2, near Jamunapur, Raebareli, locals mistook Hariom Valmiki for a thief and allegedly thrashed him mercilessly, leading to his death.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Fatehpur: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met the family members of Hariom Valmiki, who was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, the Congress MP's home constituency, a fortnight ago.
Around 10 AM, Gandhi reached Hariom's ancestral village Turab Ali Ka Purva, where he met his parents, brother and sister.
The senior leader consoled the family members and assured them of justice. Speaking to reporters, he said the family told him the government, through the district administration, had threatened them not to meet him and had forced them to record a video.
Gandhi said the family bravely shared these "troubling details" with him during their interaction. He added, "It doesn't matter whether the family meets me or not; what matters is that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the crime."
Taking to X, Gandhi said the brutal murder of Hariom Valmiki has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. "There was a question in the eyes of his family, filled with pain - Is being a Dalit in this country still a deadly crime? In Uttar Pradesh, the administration is busy intimidating the victim's family. They even tried to stop the family from meeting me. This is the same failure of the system - which every time becomes a shield for the culprits and puts the victim in the dock," he said.
हरिओम वाल्मीकि की नृशंस हत्या ने पूरे देश की अंतरात्मा को झकझोर दिया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2025
उनके परिवार की आंखों में दर्द के साथ एक सवाल था - क्या इस देश में दलित होना अब भी जानलेवा गुनाह है?
उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रशासन पीड़ित परिवार को डराने में जुटा है। उन्होंने परिवार को मुझसे मिलने से रोकने की… pic.twitter.com/6a8mglGb8M
He further assured that he will continue to fight for every voice that refuses to bow before injustice. "Justice cannot be kept under house arrest. The BJP government should end the pressure on the victim's family and ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty. I stand firmly with Hariom Valmiki's family and every exploited, deprived, and weak citizen of the country. This fight is not just for Hariom - it is for every voice that refuses to bow before injustice," he added.
Prior to Gandhi's arrival, Hariom's brother Shivam Valmiki released a video stating that Rahul Gandhi should not come for political reasons, claiming the family was satisfied with the government's response to the case.
While Rahul Gandhi sat with the family consoling them, Hariom's parents broke down in grief over their son's death. He assured them of every possible support in seeking justice.
In anticipation of Gandhi's visit to Fatehpur and his meeting with Hariom's family, a heavy police deployment was made to avert any untoward incident, as a day before, posters opposing the Congress MP were put up across the city.
CM Yogi Gives Job To Victim's Sister
Meanwhile, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration appointed Hariom Valmiki's sister, Kusum Devi, as a staff nurse under outsourcing at Amar Shaheed Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyaw Singh Medical College.
How Did Hariom Die?
On the night of October 2, near Jamunapur village in Raebareli, Hariom Valmiki was mistaken for a thief, caught by locals, and allegedly beaten with sticks and rods until he died. A video of the incident later went viral, in which Hariom was heard taking Rahul Gandhi's name.
The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress had earlier dubbed Hariom's killing as Dalit oppression in the state and had targeted both the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as former Chief Minister Mayawati's BSP for ignoring the incident.
