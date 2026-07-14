ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Meets Congress Chief Kharge, Discusses Key Challenges Before Party

New Delhi: After returning from his visit abroad, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi discussed some crucial issues, including rifts in the Punjab unit, the students' campaign on NEET/CBSE exams and how to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

According to party insiders, the rift in the Punjab unit came up for discussion during the meeting of the leadership, but a final view has not been taken on how to resolve it. The rift became public during the recent visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Bhupesh Baghel, who spent five days in the poll-bound state meeting a wide range of leaders to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections.

The rebel camp belonging to former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and veteran SS Randhawa wants the high command to change state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja, who was recently retained by the grand old party. Party insiders said although the rift in the state unit is not a good thing, rolling back the high command’s decision taken after detailed consultations would send the wrong signal to the voters and party workers.

"A good move forward to ensure unity in the state team is to give equal weightage to all the seniors who head key party panels for the 2027 polls and address the issues flagged by the rebel camp to the extent possible," an AICC functionary said.

The other key issue before Rahul is to take forward his national campaign to mobilise the students against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam NEET and the mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams. The campaign was started by Rahul from coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan on June 17 and was to take place in Patna, Bihar on July 15. However, the event had to be shifted from Patna due to logistical issues and would now be held in Dehradun on July 17.

Congress insiders said the state government in Uttarakhand is trying to create hurdles for Rahul’s students rally and is delaying permission for the venue due to political reasons.

"All necessary permissions for the July 17 rally at the Parade Ground had been obtained. But the local administration is trying to create hurdles by citing some objections. The student movement has become an important campaign across the country. We are determined to hold the rally at the same venue," AICC secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Congress students' wing NSUI has been protesting the NEET issue across the country demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.