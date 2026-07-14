Rahul Gandhi Meets Congress Chief Kharge, Discusses Key Challenges Before Party
Rift in poll-bound Punjab unit, student campaign and parliament session came up for discussion among other issues at the key meeting.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
New Delhi: After returning from his visit abroad, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi discussed some crucial issues, including rifts in the Punjab unit, the students' campaign on NEET/CBSE exams and how to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.
According to party insiders, the rift in the Punjab unit came up for discussion during the meeting of the leadership, but a final view has not been taken on how to resolve it. The rift became public during the recent visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Bhupesh Baghel, who spent five days in the poll-bound state meeting a wide range of leaders to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections.
The rebel camp belonging to former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and veteran SS Randhawa wants the high command to change state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja, who was recently retained by the grand old party. Party insiders said although the rift in the state unit is not a good thing, rolling back the high command’s decision taken after detailed consultations would send the wrong signal to the voters and party workers.
"A good move forward to ensure unity in the state team is to give equal weightage to all the seniors who head key party panels for the 2027 polls and address the issues flagged by the rebel camp to the extent possible," an AICC functionary said.
The other key issue before Rahul is to take forward his national campaign to mobilise the students against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam NEET and the mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams. The campaign was started by Rahul from coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan on June 17 and was to take place in Patna, Bihar on July 15. However, the event had to be shifted from Patna due to logistical issues and would now be held in Dehradun on July 17.
Congress insiders said the state government in Uttarakhand is trying to create hurdles for Rahul’s students rally and is delaying permission for the venue due to political reasons.
"All necessary permissions for the July 17 rally at the Parade Ground had been obtained. But the local administration is trying to create hurdles by citing some objections. The student movement has become an important campaign across the country. We are determined to hold the rally at the same venue," AICC secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma told ETV Bharat.
Congress students' wing NSUI has been protesting the NEET issue across the country demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The third big issue discussed between Rahul and Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was the ways to counter the NDA during the monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to Aug 13.
Congress insiders said the top-most issue before the opposition is to seek answers from the government over the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft that is being probed by a special team of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Congress wants a Supreme Court judge to probe the donation theft, saying the issue has rattled the NDA.
"This is certainly a big issue. There are a lot of questions for the government to answer. Besides, there are a host of issues we would like to raise during the session like the NEET/CBSE, rural jobs law MGNREGA, foreign contributions, foreign policy and handling of the economy," Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Mohammed Jawed, told ETV Bharat.
The other major issue before Rahul is that the Centre is planning to push the controversial delimitation bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, a move that was defeated by the united INDIA bloc in April.
The Congress has over the past weeks accused the government of trying to break up regional parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to cobble up numbers to get a two-thirds majority needed for the delimitation bill.
The concern for the INDIA bloc is that while 20 TMC and 6 Shiv Sena UBT rebel lawmakers are likely to vote for the NDA if the delimitation bill is brought in, the role of former ally DMK with 22 MPs would be crucial. The DMK has sought a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, saying they are no longer an ally of the Congress.
The DMK is miffed with former ally Congress, which supported the TVK government formation in Tamil Nadu after the assembly results. "They are an old party with senior leaders who understand the national issues very well. If the delimitation bill is passed Tamil Nadu will suffer. The DMK has been against the bill. I am sure they understand the implications of the bill," said Jawed.