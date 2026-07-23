'Harmed The Future': Rahul, Kharge React To PM Modi's Remarks, Press On With Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Top Congress leadership reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on paper leaks this morning as protests continued in Delhi.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday sharply reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on paper leaks and reiterated the three demands that have been at the centre of the ongoing protests in New Delhi.
The Prime Minister, in his first major reaction over paper leaks, said in an X post this morning that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared", and that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
Reposting PM Modi's tweet, Gandhi wrote: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it."
You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026
You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.
The students’ demands are clear:
1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan.
2. Apologise to… https://t.co/0MK4wPMNiK
He reiterated the activist group Cockroach Janta Party's three demands. "The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them," Gandhi wrote.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to PM Modi's remarks, asking him to "come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship."
"Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," Kharge said in a post.
.@narendramodi ji,— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 23, 2026
Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements.
Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children.
Come…
He, too, referred to the same three demands, while alleging that the RSS, the parent organisation of BJP, had "captured the education system".
"Youth Unemployment is skyrocketing at 29% (PLFS). No Private jobs, handful of permanent government jobs. Contractualisation at its peak. All doors are shut. Where does the youth go to demand a future?" Kharge said.
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and KC Venugopal also reacted similarly to PM Modi's post.
"Just to save Dharmendra Pradhan’s chair, the entire BJP has rushed to his defence," Khera wrote on X, adding "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would be a good place to start".
Just to save Dharmendra Pradhan’s chair, the entire BJP has rushed to his defence.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) July 23, 2026
After Nadda Ji, now Narendra Modi has emerged with another sermon on what students and the Opposition should accept.
On the very streets leading to Parliament – where Mr. Modi arrived after 8… https://t.co/EV0HF1DQSn
प्रधानमंत्री में संसद में खड़े होकर बोलने और गंभीर बहस में हिस्सा लेने का साहस नहीं है, जैसा कि उनसे पहले के सभी प्रधानमंत्रियों ने समय की मांग होने पर किया है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 23, 2026
आज सुबह उन्होंने एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए यह दिखाने की कोशिश की है कि उन्हें देशभर के छात्रों द्वारा उठाए जा रहे…
Complete eyewash. Mr. Modi is living in fool’s paradise if he thinks the youth will settle for this.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 23, 2026
Their demands remain clear:
- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign
- PM Modi must apologise
- Punishment for the assaulters who attacked peaceful protesters. https://t.co/r40dAxulRU
Thousands of youth and students poured into central Delhi to take part in the Chalo Sansad march on July 20, the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. The march was announced by CJP against irregularities in education and repeated paper leaks, especially the one involving the NEET 2026 examination.
Delhi Police personnel and Rapid Action Force used batons and tear gas shells to deal with the protesters, with social media flooded with videos of young men and women being lathi-charged.
As protests escalated, Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here on July 21, demanding PM's, Home Minister Amit Shah's and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignations.
Security forces eventually forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other Congress leaders, bundling them into police buses before releasing them later in the evening.
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