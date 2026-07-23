ETV Bharat / bharat

'Harmed The Future': Rahul, Kharge React To PM Modi's Remarks, Press On With Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday sharply reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on paper leaks and reiterated the three demands that have been at the centre of the ongoing protests in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister, in his first major reaction over paper leaks, said in an X post this morning that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared", and that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Reposting PM Modi's tweet, Gandhi wrote: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it."

He reiterated the activist group Cockroach Janta Party's three demands. "The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them," Gandhi wrote.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to PM Modi's remarks, asking him to "come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship."

"Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," Kharge said in a post.