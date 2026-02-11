ETV Bharat / bharat

You Have Allowed Americans To Weaponise India's Finances And Energy: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the world is moving into the era of war.

"Thank You for letting me speak on the Budget. Some time back (Kiren) Rijiju asked me, how do I keep fit, I mentioned him, I do martial arts, lots of people in India do martial arts. Martial Arts foundation is on the grip, when we started, we try to take grip on the opponent," he said.

"The work starts from grip. Grip is in politics, business. Grip cannot be seen in politics. Energy and finance have been made weapons. We are moving from the world of stability to instability. We are moving into the era of war," he said.

"At the centre of this fight is the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). I warn the government there are going to be consequences of AI. A lot of software engineers are going to be replaced by AI. We need to understand strengths of nation and individual. The biggest strength is 1.4 billion people. We have the biggest data pool on the planet," he said, adding the petrol for AI is data.

He said the Budget just reads like any of their Budgets. Rahul said if the Americans wants to remain superpower and want to protect the Dollar, the key to that is Indian data.

Rahul said, "I visited a Gurugram factory and they said we are finished due to tariffs. USA has reduced Bangladesh tariffs to zero and ours are reduced to 18 per cent. Our textile industry is gone."