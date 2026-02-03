ETV Bharat / bharat

Blot On Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Lodges Protest With Lok Sabha Speaker For Not Being Allowed To Speak

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging his strong protest for disallowing him to speak in the House on a matter of national security and terming it a "blot" on India's democracy.

In his letter to Birla, the senior Congress leader noted that while speaking on the Motion on the President's address on Monday, the Speaker had directed him to authenticate a magazine which he intended to refer to while raising the 2020 India-China conflict.

He said that as per long-standing convention, including repeated rulings of past Speakers, a member wishing to refer to a document in the House is required to authenticate it and affirm responsibility for its contents, which he did. Thereafter, he said, the Speaker allows the member to quote or refer to the document, and it becomes the responsibility of the government to respond, and the role of the Chair stands concluded.

"Preventing me from speaking in the Lok Sabha today not only violates this convention, but also gives rise to a serious concern that there is a deliberate attempt to prevent me, in my capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, from speaking on matters of national security," Gandhi said.