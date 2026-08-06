Rahul Gandhi Launches Instagram Q&A For Students, Gen Z Amid Outreach Campaign
The post featured him standing alongside a group of young people.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched an interactive question-and-answer session on Instagram. The Leader of the Opposition has invited students and members of Gen Z to ask him questions on issues affecting young Indians.
In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Gandhi wrote, "Students, Gen-Z ask me anything and I'll reply to as many questions...(sic)."
Students, Gen-Z - I’m here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I’ll answer as many questions as I can👇https://t.co/frS39HJnbC pic.twitter.com/KVqcvAq8zG— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2026
The post featured him standing alongside a group of young people. The post is an attempt to directly engage with the country's youth through social media.
The interactive session comes as Gandhi has intensified his outreach to students in recent weeks, particularly over concerns surrounding examination irregularities, paper leaks, unemployment and access to quality education. The Congress leader has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to address the aspirations of young Indians and has voiced support for student-led protests.
The "Ask Me Anything" initiative will allow students to raise questions on education, employment, governance and other issues directly with the Congress MP.
The Instagram Story showed Gandhi interacting with a group of students before inviting questions from users through the platform's question sticker.
The latest initiative comes amid heightened political debate over youth-centric issues, with the Congress seeking to position itself as a strong voice for students ahead of upcoming electoral contests.
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