ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Launches Instagram Q&A For Students, Gen Z Amid Outreach Campaign

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament amid rainfall, in New Delhi, ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched an interactive question-and-answer session on Instagram. The Leader of the Opposition has invited students and members of Gen Z to ask him questions on issues affecting young Indians.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Gandhi wrote, "Students, Gen-Z ask me anything and I'll reply to as many questions...(sic)."

The post featured him standing alongside a group of young people. The post is an attempt to directly engage with the country's youth through social media.