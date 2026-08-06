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Rahul Gandhi Launches Instagram Q&A For Students, Gen Z Amid Outreach Campaign

The post featured him standing alongside a group of young people.

Rahul Gandhi Launches Instagram Q&A For Students, Gen Z Amid Outreach Campaign
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament amid rainfall, in New Delhi, (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched an interactive question-and-answer session on Instagram. The Leader of the Opposition has invited students and members of Gen Z to ask him questions on issues affecting young Indians.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Gandhi wrote, "Students, Gen-Z ask me anything and I'll reply to as many questions...(sic)."

The post featured him standing alongside a group of young people. The post is an attempt to directly engage with the country's youth through social media.

The interactive session comes as Gandhi has intensified his outreach to students in recent weeks, particularly over concerns surrounding examination irregularities, paper leaks, unemployment and access to quality education. The Congress leader has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to address the aspirations of young Indians and has voiced support for student-led protests.

The "Ask Me Anything" initiative will allow students to raise questions on education, employment, governance and other issues directly with the Congress MP.

The Instagram Story showed Gandhi interacting with a group of students before inviting questions from users through the platform's question sticker.

The latest initiative comes amid heightened political debate over youth-centric issues, with the Congress seeking to position itself as a strong voice for students ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Read More:

  1. Complaining About Flawed Education System Not A Crime: Rahul Gandhi
  2. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Passes Bankers' Books Evidence Bill; RS Approves Supreme Court Judges' Bill
  3. Students In Severe Pain, Don't Need PM Modi's Forgiveness: Rahul Gandhi

TAGGED:

INDTAGRAM Q AND A
NEET PAPER LEAK
CONGRESS PARTY
GENZ
RAHUL GANDHI

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