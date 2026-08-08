ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi And Kiren Rijiju Engage In Verbal Spat Over Implementation Of 33 Percent Women's Reservation Quota

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged in a verbal spat on social media on Saturday over the implementation of 33 reservation quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Rijiju slammed Gandhi for not being serious about extending the reservation to women, while the Congress leader hit back at the minister for linking the quota to the delimitation exercise.

In April, the Centre faced a setback after a constitutional amendment bill moved by it in Lok Sabha to increase the seats of the lower house of parliament to 850 was defeated. The BJP has linked the implementation of the women's reservation to the delimitation exercise.

Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the BJP through his post on X. "Mr. Rijiju, who would know better than you, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs — that the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 has already been passed unanimously, with the full support of the Congress. The question is, why has it still not been implemented even after three years, and why do you now want to unnecessarily link it to delimitation? Implement the 2023 law. Without any conditions," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's attack came after Rijiju took a dig at Congress in his reaction to Gandhi's video on social media on women empowerment. "This seems to be a positive message from the Congress Party. There's a visible change of heart in Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji about women. Now, I hope the Congress Party will support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally," Rijiju said.