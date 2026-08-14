ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Prioritises Fake Image Over Country's Security': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Question Alleged Increased Chinese Activity In Arunachal

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised concern over reports that China has stopped Indian Army patrols at several places in Arunachal Pradesh and questioned the Centre's response. Congress MP said the reported development was "extremely alarming" and questioned the silence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that instead of stopping China, the Modi government was putting pressure on the media to suppress the news.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "China has stopped our army from patrolling in several places in Arunachal Pradesh - this is extremely alarming. But even more alarming is the silence emanating from Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, and Narendra Modi ji. Instead of stopping China, the Modi government is putting pressure on the media to suppress this news."

Gandhi also referred to Prime Minister Modi's statement after the Galwan clash, alleging that the statement that China had not taken any Indian territory had caused damage to the country. He further alleged that the government was continuing efforts to protect the Prime Minister's image instead of focusing on the country's security.

"The country still remembers that statement by the Prime Minister after Galwan, in which he caused immense damage to India by saying that China has not taken even an inch of our land. Even today, the same operation to save his image continues - and a Prime Minister who prioritises his fake image over the country's security is extremely dangerous for the nation," the post read