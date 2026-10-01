ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Is 'Pre-Eminent Fraudster' In Indian Politics: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for attacking the Election Commission and the government on the issue of SIR, saying the Congress leader is a “pre-eminent fraudster” and an “inauthentic politician” who relies on lies and misinformation to conduct his politics.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Rahul Gandhi is neither a protector of secularism, nor is he a protector of the Constitution. He is a protector of his own family interest.”

Gandhi calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "deshdrohi" was the “ultimate sign” of his “fake and inauthentic politics” designed to mislead people, the Kerala BJP president charged.

Gandhi on Thursday said the online Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration, was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.