Rahul Gandhi Is 'Pre-Eminent Fraudster' In Indian Politics: BJP
The BJP leader said Gandhi calling PM Modi a "deshdrohi" was the “ultimate sign” of his “fake and inauthentic politics” designed to mislead people.
By PTI
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for attacking the Election Commission and the government on the issue of SIR, saying the Congress leader is a “pre-eminent fraudster” and an “inauthentic politician” who relies on lies and misinformation to conduct his politics.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Rahul Gandhi is neither a protector of secularism, nor is he a protector of the Constitution. He is a protector of his own family interest.”
Gandhi calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "deshdrohi" was the “ultimate sign” of his “fake and inauthentic politics” designed to mislead people, the Kerala BJP president charged.
Gandhi on Thursday said the online Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration, was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the change in Form 6 was orchestrated by "the PM-HM duo". Hitting back, Chandrasekhar said, “Rahul Gandhi is a pre-eminent fraudster in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi is an inauthentic politician who relies on lies and misinformation without any positive agenda to conduct his politics.”
Gandhi has a pattern of creating stories and misinformation, he alleged. “He is a living, breathing practitioner of the philosophy of Joseph Goebbels, who was Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister,” he said.
“Gandhi claimed that EVMs were systematically hacked. That was proved to be wrong. He said democracy is being stolen. That has been repeatedly proved to be wrong, especially when his party was winning elections,” the BJP leader added.
Read More