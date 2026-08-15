Rahul Gandhi's I-Day Message: Proud That Youth Are United To Defend Freedom, Truth, And Democracy
The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha added that he was proud that citizens, especially the youth, are "united in protecting these values".
Published : August 15, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on Independence Day saying freedom is not merely a gift bestowed by the freedom fighters but also a responsibility to walk on the path of truth and non-violence and hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour.
The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha added that he was proud that citizens, especially the youth, are "united in protecting these values". The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.
"Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens. Freedom is not merely a gift bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters, but also a responsibility," he said in a post on X.
सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2026
आज़ादी हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों द्वारा दिया गया सिर्फ़ एक तोहफ़ा नहीं, बल्कि एक ज़िम्मेदारी भी है।
यह ज़िम्मेदारी है सत्य और अहिंसा के रास्ते पर चलने की, संविधान और तिरंगे के मूल्यों को अपने दिल में रखने की और हर हाल… pic.twitter.com/LXTnFuL3wY
"This responsibility is to walk the path of truth and non-violence, to hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour in our hearts, and to safeguard democracy under all circumstances," Gandhi said.
He and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the official Independence Day event at the Red Fort for the second straight year. The BJP criticised Gandhi for the same and said his mindset reflected that of the "Dimagi Naxal" ecosystem.
The term Dimagi Naxal was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his I-Day speech on Saturday wherein he said that while Maoist extremism was on the verge of being eliminated, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) remained and there was need to "identify and isolate" them.
All top Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, were present at the event, besides Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and principal secretaries to the prime minister, PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.
Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, "Rahul Gandhi misses being present at Red Fort. Can any patriotic LOP (Leader of Opposition), or an individual holding public office, commit such a voluntary act?" He alleged that Gandhi's decision to skip the event reflected his hatred for Vande Mataram.
"Rahul Gandhi is unfit to be LoP. Rahul Gandhi's mindset reflects that of a 'Dimagi Naxal' ecosystem!" Bhandari charged.
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