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Gyanesh Kumar Should Turn Approver: Rahul Gandhi on EC Dissent Row

The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be investigated for conspiracy to steal elections

Rahul Gandhi Holds Press Conference On Election Commission Row
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, September 24, 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that anti-incumbency happens with the Congress and regional parties, but for some reason it disappears for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said: "Two ECs started opposing CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Congress began raising 'vote chori' issue in Maharashtra and Haryana. Two ECs have done the wise thing; Gyanesh Kumar should think seriously and turn approver; it'll be in the country's interest."

He added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be investigated for conspiracy to steal elections. "We won't let democracy be demolished; we will not remain silent," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Person destroying India's vote is desh-drohi; this is an act against the Indian state and people; we refuse to sit silent," he added.

More details to follow...

Read More

  1. Congress Working Committee On September 29 To Launch Nationwide Protest Plan Against 'Vote Chori' & SIR
  2. 'Gyanesh Kumar Is Country's Biggest Traitor, Should Resign': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Targets CEC On SIR Controversy

TAGGED:

SIR ROW
VOTERS NAME DELETION
CEC GYANESH KUMAR
RAHUL GANDHI ADDRESSES MEDIA
RAHUL GANDHI

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