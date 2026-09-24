ETV Bharat / bharat

Gyanesh Kumar Should Turn Approver: Rahul Gandhi on EC Dissent Row

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, September 24, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that anti-incumbency happens with the Congress and regional parties, but for some reason it disappears for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said: "Two ECs started opposing CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Congress began raising 'vote chori' issue in Maharashtra and Haryana. Two ECs have done the wise thing; Gyanesh Kumar should think seriously and turn approver; it'll be in the country's interest."

He added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be investigated for conspiracy to steal elections. "We won't let democracy be demolished; we will not remain silent," Rahul Gandhi said.