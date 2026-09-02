Rahul Gandhi Asks Senior Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Fight For People's Justice
Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher Adake and BJP leaders staged demonstration against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reports Kapil Bhaskar.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Nashik: Following the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Pune, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Nashik on September 2. He arrived in the city for the concluding session of the Congress party’s 'Srujan' camp.
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met senior Maharashtra Congress leaders. A functionary also said, Gandhi interacted with office-bearers of his party’s Maharashtra unit in Nashik and urged them to stand solidly with the ideology of the party. The leaders discussed the party's organisational issues as well as various key challenges in Maharashtra.
Arif Naseem Khan, member of the Congress Working Committee, said the zilla presidents of the Maharashtra Congress have been undergoing training for the last eight to ten days. Gandhi participated in the training programme, which concluded on Wednesday.
"Rahul ji has met all newly elected zilla presidents and also their families. He gave the message to stand solidly with the ideology of the Congress and fight to ensure that people get justice," Khan said.
Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan stated, "Rahul Gandhi also discussed the problems faced by farmers in Maharashtra. Also, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which concluded recently as there are a large number of voters whose names have been delisted. He also discussed the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik."
Targeting the BJP over women's reservation, Chavan launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. "Tell me, which genius made the foolish statement that the Congress opposes women's reservation?" he asked.
"We are the architects of women's reservation," quipped Chavan, who hails from Karad. He further questioned, "You tell me whether the Congress supported the constitutional amendment bill or not. If you are unable to table the bill, then why are you sitting in the Parliament?"
Prithviraj Chavan also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He raised the question, "Can a woman join your RSS? Can she become the Sarsanghchalak?"
'Government Cornered Over Paper Leaks'
Chavan levelled serious allegations against the BJP regarding the issue of paper leaks. "Nowadays it seems like, every exam paper is getting leaked. Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are responsible for these leaks and yet nobody ever seems to get punished," he alleged.
He added, "Every question paper seems to be sold for as much as Rs 2 crore. All of this happens with the BJP's blessings since no one has been punished till now." He demanded that these paper leak cases should be pursued to their logical end and the guilty must be punished.
Earlier in the day, Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adake, other women BJP leaders and supporters staged a protest march against Gandhi’s visit, accusing his party of opposing women's representation in Parliament and state assemblies.