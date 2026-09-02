ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Asks Senior Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Fight For People's Justice

Nashik: Following the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Pune, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Nashik on September 2. He arrived in the city for the concluding session of the Congress party’s 'Srujan' camp.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met senior Maharashtra Congress leaders. A functionary also said, Gandhi interacted with office-bearers of his party’s Maharashtra unit in Nashik and urged them to stand solidly with the ideology of the party. The leaders discussed the party's organisational issues as well as various key challenges in Maharashtra.

Arif Naseem Khan, member of the Congress Working Committee, said the zilla presidents of the Maharashtra Congress have been undergoing training for the last eight to ten days. Gandhi participated in the training programme, which concluded on Wednesday.

"Rahul ji has met all newly elected zilla presidents and also their families. He gave the message to stand solidly with the ideology of the Congress and fight to ensure that people get justice," Khan said.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan stated, "Rahul Gandhi also discussed the problems faced by farmers in Maharashtra. Also, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which concluded recently as there are a large number of voters whose names have been delisted. He also discussed the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik."

Targeting the BJP over women's reservation, Chavan launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. "Tell me, which genius made the foolish statement that the Congress opposes women's reservation?" he asked.