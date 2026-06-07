ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Wants Youth To Keep Making Reels, Fry Pakodas': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi On CBSE OSM Row

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for exposing the "collusion" between the CBSE and COEMPT and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to keep "making reels and fry 'pakodas'" but these two youngsters asked questions and found answers too.

Gandhi shared on X a video of his meeting last week with Sarthak Siddhant, an 18-year-old student affected by the CBSE's onscreen marking system (OSM) who has pointed out alleged irregularities in the tendering process to select a vendor for the OSM exercise in Class-12 board exams.

In his post in Hindi accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "Sarthak is 18 years old, yet, in terms of mindset, courage, and principles, he is second to none. "He and his associate, Nisarg, accomplished what the country's major media houses and investigative journalists could not: they exposed the collusion between CBSE and COEMPT to the nation."

An 18-year-old from the country proved faster and sharper than the CBI; this victory for the youth is, in the true sense, a defeat for the government, Gandhi said. "Modi ji wants our youth to keep making reels and frying pakodas, without asking questions or opening their eyes. But these young men did ask questions, and they found the answers, too," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This is India's true youth power -- inquisitive, aware and informed. And remember, the country's future will not be led astray," he said. While the government has shunted out two top CBSE officials following the on-screen marking system row, the opposition Congress has dismissed it as an eyewash and a cover-up, with Rahul Gandhi demanding that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be sacked and an independent judicial inquiry be ordered immediately.