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Rahul Gandhi Has 'Lost Mental Balance', Cong Disrupting Public Life In Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Raipur: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had "lost his mental balance", claiming that videos of a protest in Delhi showed him hitting his own party workers during the Opposition's agitation.

The Congress and other Opposition parties, unable to defeat the BJP in elections, are now trying to "hijack" the democratic process through protests and disrupting public life in Delhi, Kishan told reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

He claimed that about 65 per cent of young people are satisfied with the government, and accused the Opposition of misleading a few hundred youths to disrupt public life. This is not politics, but a battle of ideologies that should be fought on the issue of development, Kishan asserted.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been leading the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi against alleged "vote theft" and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Rahul ji, as you can see in the videos circulating, has lost his mental balance. He is hitting his own party workers with his elbows," Kishan alleged, referring to the Opposition agitation in the national capital. He also referred to an incident in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that shoes and slippers were thrown in the presence of the state Congress president two days ago.

"Their mindset is evident. As they are unable to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, they have now resorted to hijacking," the BJP leader charged. The Congress exploited the country during its 65 years in power and wants to take India back by 65 years, he alleged.

Kishan said the protests in Delhi were causing inconvenience to ordinary people, including patients travelling in ambulances and those commuting to work. "They are not asking the people what they want. The people want Modi ji and this government," he asserted.

India has progressed under Modi's leadership since 2014, and its standing has risen globally, the parliamentarian asserted. Targeting the Opposition, he said it had prevented Parliament from functioning and would continue to disrupt its upcoming session in November.