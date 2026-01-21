ETV Bharat / bharat

LoP Rahul Gets Grandpa Feroze Gandhi's Decades-Old Driving Licence During Raebareli Visit

Raebareli: An emotional moment unfolded in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was presented with his grandfather late Feroze Gandhi's decades-old international driving license during his visit to the constituency for a public programme.

Moments after the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition occupied his seat on the stage after arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium here to watch a Raebareli Premier League (RPL) T20 cricket match, local social worker Vikas Singh handed Rahul Gandhi the old license, which the MP held in his hands and carefully examined for some time. He immediately took a picture of it on his mobile phone and sent it to his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi via WhatsApp.

Late Feroze Gandhi's driving license (ETV Bharat)

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude and said the moment was emotionally significant, reflecting on his grandfather's public service and vision for the nation.

Vikas Singh revealed that the document was found by one Ram Kumar Trivedi at Feroze Gandhi College while he was working on the construction of a helipad, and later preserved by his wife, Juhi Singh, who happens to be the General Secretary of the women's wing of Samajwadi Party's state executive.

"Juhi's close friend, Sakshi Trivedi, had received the driving license two years ago from her father, late Ram Kumar Trivedi, who had found the license at Feroze Gandhi College when construction work for a helipad was underway there," Singh revealed.