LoP Rahul Gets Grandpa Feroze Gandhi's Decades-Old Driving Licence During Raebareli Visit
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was handed the driving license of his late grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, during a cricket tournament in Raebareli on Tuesday.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Raebareli: An emotional moment unfolded in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was presented with his grandfather late Feroze Gandhi's decades-old international driving license during his visit to the constituency for a public programme.
Moments after the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition occupied his seat on the stage after arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium here to watch a Raebareli Premier League (RPL) T20 cricket match, local social worker Vikas Singh handed Rahul Gandhi the old license, which the MP held in his hands and carefully examined for some time. He immediately took a picture of it on his mobile phone and sent it to his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi via WhatsApp.
Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude and said the moment was emotionally significant, reflecting on his grandfather's public service and vision for the nation.
Vikas Singh revealed that the document was found by one Ram Kumar Trivedi at Feroze Gandhi College while he was working on the construction of a helipad, and later preserved by his wife, Juhi Singh, who happens to be the General Secretary of the women's wing of Samajwadi Party's state executive.
"Juhi's close friend, Sakshi Trivedi, had received the driving license two years ago from her father, late Ram Kumar Trivedi, who had found the license at Feroze Gandhi College when construction work for a helipad was underway there," Singh revealed.
"Ram Trivedi had kept the license safely with him for a long time and tried to return it to the Gandhi family, but could not find a way to reach out to them. Later, Sakshi Trivedi gave it to my wife Juhi two years ago, saying that since we were involved in politics, we might get a chance one day to meet someone from the Gandhi family and return the item," Singh said.
On Tuesday, when Rahul Gandhi, the local MP, reached Raebareli to inaugurate the sixth season of the cricket tournament, Vikas Singh, who is a member of the organising committee, got the opportunity to hand over the license to him on the stage.
Vikas Singh said Rahul Gandhi appeared very simple and humble. "I am still coming to terms with the fact that I personally met him (Rahul)," he added.
During their brief interaction, Vikas Singh also spoke to Rahul Gandhi about the need to start a cricket academy in Raebareli and develop the sports ground into a proper cricket ground. In no time, Rahul Gandhi called former BCCI president Rajiv Shukla and informed him about the matter.
"Uttar Pradesh, being the most populous state in the country, should have more than one cricket organisation so that young players, including those from Raebareli, can get better opportunities. We apprised Rahul Gandhi about this. He listened to the suggestions carefully and assured that he would try to work towards fulfilling all genuine demands," Singh added.
