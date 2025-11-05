Rahul Gandhi Fed By Anti-India Forces Abroad To Defame Country: Kiren Rijiju On Haryana Vote Theft Allegations
Rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s “electoral fraud” charge in Haryana, Rijiju alleged the Congress leader was being influenced by anti-India elements abroad.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of massive “electoral fraud” in Haryana as a “conspiracy” and “tactic” to divert attention away from his failures ahead of the Bihar Elections.
Rijiju alleged that Gandhi was being fed by some anti-India elements abroad, which is why he is giving false presentations, accusing the electoral system of the country of vote theft.
“Rahul Gandhi always goes abroad before the elections and then comes back and starts blaming the Election Commission. I believe some anti-India forces are feeding him and using him as a loudspeaker to try to bring disrepute to our country,” he said, addressing a press conference.
Rijiju’s remarks come hours after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi, addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters here and unveiled ‘The H Files’, in what is being claimed as a ‘hydrogen bomb’ against alleged vote chori (theft) to “expose facts the nation deserves to know”.
Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh fake voter entries were used to “steal" the Haryana Assembly elections, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“What I'm saying is 100 per cent true, and I have complete proof of it. We have named it 'The H Files'. This is about how polls in an entire state have been stolen. We suspected that vote theft happens not just in individual constituencies, and rightly so, we found it's happening across states and at the national level. We decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what has happened in the state, and all of us were in disbelief with what came out.”
Expressing shock over the loss of Congress in the Haryana elections last year, Gandhi said all exit polls pointed to a Congress shift, but his party still lost. “When all the exit polls showed Congress was sweeping Haryana polls, the outcome was surprising for us,” he said.
In response, Rijiju said that Gandhi always talks about the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb, but why is nothing exploding? “This shows that there is no truth in his claims, which is why he suddenly goes away after every press conference. If he has evidence, he must show it and file a complaint with the Election Commission or the court,” he said.
The Union Minister accused Gandhi of presenting a false and illogical argument to the media, which he claimed was intended to hide his failures. “He does not learn even after losing elections again and again. There will be polling in Bihar (tomorrow); however, he was sharing stories about Haryana,” he said.
Rijiju also cited internal rifts within the Congress party as the reason for its poor performance in Haryana. “When the Haryana elections were underway, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja herself stated that Congress would not win there because its own leaders wanted to defeat the party. Following this, a former Congress minister resigned and clearly stated that Congress lost in Haryana because its own leaders were not working on the ground,” he said.
He added that even Congress’s Haryana unit admitted to a lack of unity and coordination. “State President Rao Narendra Singh admitted that there is no coordination at the grassroots level within the Congress party, so how can Congress win?” Rijiju said.
Concluding his remarks, Rijiju said Congress’s own leaders have identified the causes of their defeat. “Their own leaders are saying that Congress lost because of its own reasons, so who will believe Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he lost due to vote theft?” he asked.
“This shows that the Congress has nothing left in Bihar, and this is why, to divert attention, he is raking up the Haryana issue,” Rijiju said and accused Gandhi of “abusing India’s institutions and judiciary when abroad” and claimed that “someone outside India is giving him such illogical suggestions.”
Rijiju also accused Gandhi of resorting to theatrics once again instead of introspection. “During the last Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi roamed the Parliament complex with a woman’s picture printed on his T-shirt, highlighting her name. By evening, the woman herself reprimanded Rahul Gandhi,” Rijiju said. “And now, to hide his failures, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is holding another press conference,” he added.
Dismissing Gandhi’s reference to exit polls predicting a Congress victory in Haryana, Rijiju reminded that poll projections do not determine actual results.
“He said that exit polls predicted a Congress victory. Even during the 2004 elections, exit polls and opinion polls predicted a victory for the BJP and NDA, but the vote count results showed the NDA losing. We accepted the results and congratulated the UPA, but we did not abuse the Election Commission,” Rijiju said.
“In a democracy, both victory and defeat have to be accepted. But when the exit polls are in Congress’s favour, they applaud them, and when they go against it, they abuse the media.” (With inputs from agencies)
