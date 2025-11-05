ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Fed By Anti-India Forces Abroad To Defame Country: Kiren Rijiju On Haryana Vote Theft Allegations

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of massive “electoral fraud” in Haryana as a “conspiracy” and “tactic” to divert attention away from his failures ahead of the Bihar Elections.

Rijiju alleged that Gandhi was being fed by some anti-India elements abroad, which is why he is giving false presentations, accusing the electoral system of the country of vote theft.

“Rahul Gandhi always goes abroad before the elections and then comes back and starts blaming the Election Commission. I believe some anti-India forces are feeding him and using him as a loudspeaker to try to bring disrepute to our country,” he said, addressing a press conference.

Rijiju’s remarks come hours after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi, addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters here and unveiled ‘The H Files’, in what is being claimed as a ‘hydrogen bomb’ against alleged vote chori (theft) to “expose facts the nation deserves to know”.

Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh fake voter entries were used to “steal" the Haryana Assembly elections, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What I'm saying is 100 per cent true, and I have complete proof of it. We have named it 'The H Files'. This is about how polls in an entire state have been stolen. We suspected that vote theft happens not just in individual constituencies, and rightly so, we found it's happening across states and at the national level. We decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what has happened in the state, and all of us were in disbelief with what came out.”

Expressing shock over the loss of Congress in the Haryana elections last year, Gandhi said all exit polls pointed to a Congress shift, but his party still lost. “When all the exit polls showed Congress was sweeping Haryana polls, the outcome was surprising for us,” he said.

In response, Rijiju said that Gandhi always talks about the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb, but why is nothing exploding? “This shows that there is no truth in his claims, which is why he suddenly goes away after every press conference. If he has evidence, he must show it and file a complaint with the Election Commission or the court,” he said.