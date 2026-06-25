ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Regret In Defamation Case Filed By Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son

Jabalpur: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh High Court expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh.

Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer on Wednesday, said his statement was not related to Singh.