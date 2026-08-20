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Papa Looking Down Proudly At His Beautiful Sonia: Rahul's Emotional Note On Mother's Memoir

Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi, party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and others during the tribute paying ceremony of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the latter's 82nd birth anniversary, also known as Sadbhavana Diwas (Harmony Day), at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir set to hit the stands later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is proud that it will be read by the millions who love her, and he knows how hard it was for someone as private as her to tell the world her beautiful story.

Sonia Gandhi will come out with her memoir this November, in which she will be sharing her intimate story of marrying into one of India's most powerful political families, the tragedy of losing her husband Rajiv Gandhi that threw her into the "public world of politics", and turning down prime ministership in 2004, among other things.

"Belonging: A Journey of Love" will hit shelves on November 10, publisher Alfred A Knopf, an American imprint of Penguin Random House, announced on Tuesday. Penguin Random House India, however, has not confirmed the date of release of the book in India.

In his message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity."

"Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am happy, and so proud, that your story -- 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' -- will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story," he said.

Today, on his birthday, Rahul Gandhi said he can see "Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia". Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day in 1944.