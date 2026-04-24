ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi 'Disagreed' On Govt's CIC Candidate: RTI Response Reveals

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had "disagreed" with the appointment of Raj Kumar Goyal as chief information commissioner, suggesting the names of IAS Sumita Dawra, Justice S Muralidhar, and Professor Faizan Mustafa, according to minutes released under the Right to Information Act.

In an RTI response to activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), the Department of Personnel and Training gave the minutes of meeting which was held on December 10, 2025, in the Parliament building to select the chief information commissioner (CIC) and eight other information commissioners.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi.

The three-member committee to select the CIC and information commissioners comprises the prime minister, a Union cabinet minister, and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, according to the RTI Act.

The minutes show that the name of Goyal, a former IAS officer, was proposed by Shah.

"Home Minister suggested the name of Shri Raj Kumar Goyal, lAS (Retd.) (AGMUT: 1990) for appointment as Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission. However, the Leader of Opposition disagreed and suggested three other names," the minutes of the meeting provided to Batra under the RTI revealed.