ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi Must Order Filing Of FIR': Rahul Demands 'Justice' For Congress President Over Purification Row

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP-RSS over the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony carried out at the venue of a rally addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani earlier this month, saying it was a "crime" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must order the registration of an FIR in the matter.

During a press conference at Indira Bhawan in the national capital, Rahul alleged that BJP-RSS members practice untouchability, which is banned and considered a crime under the Constitution.

"Haldwani purification incident shows mindset of BJP-RSS people who don't want Dalits to rise, be successful," Congress leader said. He further said that the Constitution of India bans untouchability, but the purification incident amounted to untouchability, which is a crime.

"If such a thing can be done against a senior person like Mallikarjun Kharge, imagine what can be done to a 4-year-old in a school", Rahul said. LoP further said that the Congress party wants action against the Uttarakhand BJP leader, and PM Modi's silence is due to his ideology.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt justified the "purification", saying that it was performed because slogans opposing the Hindu religion were raised during the rally. "We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice," he said.

Gandhi also accused the Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt of defending the purification act and said 20 days have passed since the "crime" was committed, but no action has been taken.

"We demand that an FIR be lodged against those who have done this. PM Modi states that he belongs to every caste and is the prime minister of the country, but his party chief of Uttarakhand defends shuddhikaran," Gandhi said.